SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis to Host Annual Gala, 'Bright Night', Supporting Region’s Greatest Health Care Needs

SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis' “Bright Night” Gala will honor the legacy of the Franciscan Sisters of Mary, who founded SSM Health more than 150 years ago.

Nonprofit invites community to raise funds for medical outreach and advancement programs

Our work ensures that patients across the greater St. Louis region continue to receive the highest quality care, rooted in our rich heritage of healing.” — Craig T. Chindemi, CFRE, President and Regional VP of Philanthropy

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the mission of SSM Health, will host its annual gala on Saturday, October 11, at The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis. This year’s “Bright Night” Gala will honor the legacy of the Franciscan Sisters of Mary, who founded SSM Health more than 150 years ago. Funds raised will support high-impact programs and initiatives across seven SSM Health hospitals in the greater St. Louis region, furthering the foundation’s commitment to making a lasting difference in local communities.In 1872, five German nuns came to St. Louis. With just $5 and a calling to serve, the Sisters began their healing mission to ease the suffering of those needing medical care. In 1877, they opened St. Mary’s Infirmary. Today, over 150 years later, SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis advances innovative, patient-centered health care, education, and community programs at SSM Health hospitals across the greater St. Louis region. Proceeds from the 2025 gala will directly benefit critical initiatives in areas such as behavioral health, cancer care, women’s health, hospice and home health, community health, and the education and training of health care professionals. These funds will play a vital role in strengthening health care services and improving the well-being of the region.“At SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis, we are proud to continue the legacy of the Franciscan Sisters of Mary, whose unwavering commitment to providing compassionate, patient-focused care began more than a century ago,” said Craig T. Chindemi, CFRE, President and Regional Vice President of Philanthropy at SSM Health St. Louis. “With the support of our generous donors, partners, and volunteers, our work ensures that patients across the greater St. Louis region continue to receive the highest quality care, rooted in our rich heritage of healing.”Presented by Alberici Constructors, this year’s gala will feature inspirational patient stories, community fellowship, sponsor recognition, a live auction, and a night dedicated to supporting life-changing programs for the greater St. Louis area. The event will be emceed by Fox 2 News On-Air Host, Chelsea Haynes.Tickets for this event are sold out. To make a gift or learn more, visit https://givetossmhealth.org/stlgala or contact EventSTL@ssmhealth.com.###About SSM Health Foundation – St. LouisSSM Health Foundation – St. Louis was founded in 2018 to unify philanthropic efforts and elevate community impact for SSM Health DePaul Hospital – St. Louis; SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital; SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Fenton; SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis; SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – St. Charles; SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Wentzville; and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – St. Louis. The Foundation serves as a cohesive community of supporters, health care professionals, corporate leaders, community donors, and volunteers who make an impact on health care in the communities SSM Health serves. Inspired by the Mission of the founding sisters who, in 1872, began their ministry of healing with $5 and a desire to heal those in need, the Foundation strives to serve by seeking financial support for SSM Health hospitals. For more information, please visit givetossmhealth.org/stl.

