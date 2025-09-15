CHITA’s 7th Anniversary Sale: Timeless, Sustainable Home Furniture Up to $800 Off

From September 19th to 28th, CHITA is celebrating by offering special member discounts, bestseller price drops, and tiered savings of up to $800.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHITA , a leading online furniture brand known for its timeless design, everyday comfort, and commitment to sustainability, is excited to announce its 7th Anniversary Sale. From September 19th to 28th, CHITA is celebrating by offering special member discounts, bestseller price drops, and tiered savings of up to $800.“Our 7th Anniversary Sale is more than just a promotion; it’s our way of celebrating with the families who have trusted CHITA to be part of their homes,” says Steve, the CEO of CHITA. “We are grateful for the loyalty of our members, and we want to honor them with meaningful savings and exclusive rewards.”Honoring MembersCelebrating seven successful years and over 500,000 families served, CHITA is honoring the loyalty of its members with exclusive anniversary deals as a sincere thank-you for their continued support.Members will receive $50 off on eligible products with coupons and earn double reward points on every purchase. In addition, the member-only bonus includes 15% off Fresh Finds, 30% off 24-Hour Flash Sale items, and double Reward Points.CHITA’s Biggest Sale YetThe Anniversary Sale offers discounts on many of its best-selling items, Kenna Modular Sofa ( https://bit.ly/4geoK3b ), Delaney Modular Sofa ( https://bit.ly/46dSTv8 ), and Tracee Modern Power Swivel Glider Recliner ( https://bit.ly/4gic8bw ), among dozens of other item options for stylish, sustainable, and comfortable home furniture.CHITA’s 7th Anniversary Sale is an excellent fit for anyone looking to refresh their homes with new, expertly crafted furniture this fall. Every item seamlessly blends modern and chic design styles with a tasteful, minimalist touch and up to $800 in tiered savings:$100 off orders $1,000+$250 off orders $2,000+$400 off orders $3,000+$600 off orders $4,000+$800 off orders $5,000+Crafting Comfort, Celebrating GrowthBy blending sleek artistic styles with cultural relevance, CHITA has leveraged its team’s innovation to create furniture that is both appropriately disruptive and professionally presentable, offering a perfect blend of “chic” and “tasteful.” What started as a small team of passionate craftspeople and designers has developed into a modern furniture brand with over two decades of design and manufacturing expertise, dedicated to redefining comfort through stylish, functional pieces.“Over the past seven years, CHITA has grown from a small team of passionate designers into a trusted furniture brand serving over half a million families,” says Steve. “This milestone reflects our dedication to creating timeless, sustainable, and comfortable furniture that enhances everyday living.”CHITA’s 7th Anniversary Sale highlights the brand’s journey and its influence on the home furnishings industry. For details on the sale or to explore the featured collection, visit here If you are Interested in joining as a VIP member, you can visit here to access exclusive offers for CHITA’s Anniversary Sale. With every dollar for each purchase, CHITA members earn points that can be redeemed for coupons, gifts, exclusive perks, and additional benefits.About CHITA:CHITA is a modern furniture brand with over two decades of design and manufacturing expertise, committed to redefining comfort through stylish, functional pieces. Known for its high-quality sofas, recliners, and dining chairs, CHITA blends durability, timeless design, and eco-conscious materials to elevate modern living. Every in-house creation is rooted in precision and innovation, crafted to balance form and function with enduring quality and refined aesthetics. At CHITA, comfort, style, and sustainability aren't just ideals—they're the standard for modern living.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.