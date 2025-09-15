Clark County Man Sentenced to Prison for 2023 Murder

(SPRINGFIELD, Ohio) — The killer of a 20-year-old Clark County man was sentenced this morning to 18 years to life in prison, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced.



“Senseless violence ruins lives and shrouds communities in grief and fear,” Yost said. “There was no reason for the defendant to pull the trigger, and now he faces the consequences.”



The sentencing of Kedric Holt, 24, follows his guilty plea last week to one count of murder for the death of Gregory Wells Jr. on July 8, 2023. Both men were residents of Springfield.



At the time of the shooting, Wells was sitting in the passenger seat of a Jeep Grand Cherokee parked in front of Holt’s residence in the 200 block of Rosewood Avenue. Holt, who was highly intoxicated, approached the driver’s side of the vehicle and opened fire, striking Wells four times and killing him.



Detectives collected spent firearm casings at the scene and submitted them to BCI’s forensic laboratory. BCI determined that the casings matched a Glock handgun that Holt bought only hours before committing the crime.



The Springfield Police Department investigated the case, and attorneys with Yost’s Special Prosecutions Section prosecuted it in Clark County Common Pleas Court.

