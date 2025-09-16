Zappix Named Among The Silicon Review’s ‘Best HealthTech Companies to Watch 2025’

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zappix, a leading provider of AI-powered Digital Engagement Platforms transforming how healthcare providers, payers, and patients connect, has been featured in The Silicon Review’s “Best HealthTech Companies to Watch 2025”. The profile—“Bridging the Healthcare Engagement Gap: How Zappix Drives Better Outcomes and Efficiency for Providers, Payers, and Patients, Through Intelligent Automation”—highlights Zappix’s role in redefining the industry’s approach to communication, efficiency, and care delivery. The Silicon Review+1 This year’s list honors companies pushing the envelope in healthcare innovation with scalable tech and tangible outcomes. Zappix earned its spotlight for ushering in a seamless, visual, and frictionless engagement model, powered by cloud-native automation, rapid deployment, EMR integrations, and real‑time analytics.“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by The Silicon Review as a 'Best HealthTech Company to Watch' for 2025,” said Yossi Abraham, President and CEO of Zappix. "This acknowledgment validates our team's commitment to transforming healthcare engagement through innovative, AI-powered solutions. Our mission is to bridge the gap between providers, payers, and patients, and this recognition reinforces the significant impact our technology is having on improving patient access, satisfaction, and operational efficiency.”In the profile, The Silicon Review underscores how Zappix’s platform supports critical stages of the patient journey, from acquisition through appointment prep and intake, to post‑visit follow‑up, reducing no‑shows, streamlining paperwork, and supporting patient preparedness and satisfaction.A couple of outcomes stand out:- A gastroenterology department cut no‑shows by 50%, unlocking a $1.5M revenue increase.- A hospital access center doubled its appointment bookings, realizing a $10M financial benefit.Zappix’s recognition highlights its ability to tackle some of healthcare’s toughest challenges, from provider access and staffing constraints to payer efficiency demands. By reimagining engagement through intelligent automation and self-service innovation, the company is setting new standards for how the industry connects with patients and members.About ZappixZappix transforms the patient journey with an AI-Powered Digital Patient Engagement Platform to improve the quality of care and increase patient access & satisfaction. The cloud-based solution enables workflow automation, rapid deployments, integration to EMRs and back-end systems, and provides a comprehensive Actionable Analytics Suite.Zappix provides significant benefits and ROI by improving the quality of care, increasing patient satisfaction and loyalty, improving patient access and financial outcomes, and increasing hospitals’ competitive advantage and positioning.To learn more about Zappix, go to healthcare.zappix.com

