Fort Lauderdale Marketing Agency PRIMEDOT Media Launches AI-Powered Voice and Chat Solutions for Service Businesses

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRIMEDOT Media, a family-owned digital marketing agency, today announced the expansion of its service offerings to include AI-powered inbound and outbound calling systems and multilingual live chat solutions designed to help service businesses capture more leads and improve customer response times.

The new AI voice agent technology enables businesses to answer and return calls automatically, qualify inquiries, book appointments directly to calendars, and send automated confirmations and reminders to reduce no-show rates. The multilingual AI live chat system provides 24/7 website support, answering frequently asked questions, capturing leads, and routing qualified prospects to appropriate team members.

These AI-powered solutions complement PRIMEDOT's existing suite of digital marketing services, which includes search engine optimization, website authority audits, Google Ads management, and reputation management. The Fort Lauderdale-based agency employs a diagnostic-first approach, beginning each client engagement with a 27-point audit to identify growth opportunities before developing a 90-day implementation roadmap.

Founded by Darek Homel, PRIMEDOT Media operates with two generations of family members working across strategy, creative, engineering, and client success departments. The agency focuses on measurable outcomes including increased qualified search traffic, improved lead response times, and revenue growth for local service businesses.

The company's website authority audit service provides businesses with technical SEO analysis, site speed evaluation, mobile user experience assessment, content gap identification, and backlink analysis. All findings are delivered in plain-English reports with prioritized recommendations for both quick wins and long-term growth strategies.

PRIMEDOT Media also offers website and app design, social media advertising, Google Business Profile optimization, video production, and private cloud consulting services. The agency's approach combines human expertise with AI automation to help businesses shorten response times and recover missed leads while maintaining personalized customer interactions.

Service businesses interested in learning more about PRIMEDOT's AI calling and chat solutions can request demonstrations and strategy consultations through the company website.

PRIMEDOT Media is a family-owned digital marketing agency based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, powered by two generations working side by side. The agency helps service businesses and local brands turn attention into revenue through SEO, high-converting websites, smart advertising, and AI automations for voice and chat. Operating under the tagline "Your Growth, Our Obsession," PRIMEDOT employs a strategy-first approach with fast execution and transparent reporting.

