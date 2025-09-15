The Maxim Clinic Welcomes Lead Esthetician Dejah Hanson, Elevating Quiet Luxury Skincare in North Atlanta

The Maxim Clinic, a physician-led destination in Atlanta for advanced aesthetics and wellness, is pleased to welcome Dejah Hanson as its new Lead Esthetician.

MARIETTA & NORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maxim Clinic, a physician-led destination in Atlanta for advanced aesthetics and wellness, is pleased to welcome Dejah Hanson as its new Lead Esthetician. With this addition, the clinic broadens its suite of elevated skincare offerings, which include signature facials, dermaplaning, chemical peels, and microneedling.

Hanson brings a calm, thoughtful approach to her work, known for seamlessly blending technical skill with restorative intention. Her treatments combine clinical expertise with a nurturing touch, creating a space where clients feel seen and supported. “Skin health is inseparable from total wellness,” Hanson explains. “Every treatment I design is intentional; focused on reviving vitality, bringing out natural radiance, and helping people feel at home in their own skin.”

Her core philosophy, “moving with intention,” shapes every aspect of the experience, from initial consultation to post-treatment care. Clients often describe her style as both comforting and results-oriented, emphasizing a tailored approach that meets each person’s individual needs.

One client, for instance, struggled for years with persistent acne. Through Hanson’s consistent treatment protocols and personalized guidance, that journey led to clearer skin, restored confidence, and lasting results.

This strategic expansion signals The Maxim Clinic’s response to the growing demand for luxury facials and non-invasive aesthetic solutions. Hanson’s role further reinforces the clinic’s identity: physician-directed care executed with artistry, clarity, and a quiet kind of excellence.

Signature Services with Dejah Hanson

- Signature Facials: Tailored treatments that enhance radiance, hydration, and overall skin balance.

- Dermaplaning: Gentle exfoliation and hair removal for smoother, more luminous skin.

- Chemical Peels: Professional resurfacing treatments that refine tone, texture, and clarity.

- Microneedling: Collagen-stimulating therapy that helps restore firmness and improve skin resilience.

Appointments with Hanson are now being offered at both The Maxim Clinic’s Marietta and Norcross locations. To book a consultation or learn more about available services, visit www.themaximclinic.com.



About The Maxim Clinic

The Maxim Clinic is a physician-supervised aesthetic and wellness practice serving Marietta and Norcross, GA. Guided by the principles of Quiet Luxury, Clinical Beauty, and Sacred Precision, the clinic provides a range of modern treatments, including injectables, medical-grade skincare, longevity medicine, and weight optimization. Every protocol is delivered by licensed professionals and reviewed by the Medical Director, ensuring elevated results with uncompromising standards.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.