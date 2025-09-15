CDCA-WREB-CITA and ADEX Finalize Merger to Form the American Board of Dental Examiners

American Board of Dental Examiners Logo

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The organizations behind the most widely accepted dental licensure exam in the United States have officially merged. CDCA-WREB-CITA, the nation’s leading dental exam administrator, and the American Board of Dental Examiners (ADEX), developer of the national ADEX licensure exams, are now combined under a single entity: the American Board of Dental Examiners.Merger plans announced earlier this summer were overwhelmingly approved by the governing bodies of both non-profit organizations this month.Together, these two organizations currently serve 98% of dental licensure candidates and 85% of dental hygiene licensure candidates in the U.S. through the ADEX examination, administered at every dental school in the country. The merger reflects a shared commitment to a comprehensive, modern, reliable clinical exam process while preserving the essential role of state dental boards in establishing the national licensure exam standards. The American Board of Dental Examiners will both develop and administer national examinations for initial licensure in dentistry in the same way that its counterparts in medicine and nursing have for decades.A Proven PartnershipThe organizations share a rich history of innovation and collaboration.ADEX was formed in 2004 to create a nationally recognized exam deliverable by all testing agencies. ADEX works closely with dental boards and educators to align content with evolving professional standards. Recognizing the need to make the initial licensure examination process uniform for the dental professions through a single psychomotor performance exam, CDCA-WREB-CITA was established in the merger of three regional testing agencies in 2021 and 2022. Today, CDCA-WREB-CITA is the only provider of the ADEX Examination.Together, CDCA-WREB-CITA and ADEX pioneered the manikin-based CompeDont™ examination in 2020 and 2021, setting a new standard in patient safety, fidelity, and examination reliability.“At each step, it has taken forethought and intention to create the path to where we are today. I am proud of what we have already achieved together and grateful for the thoughtful leadership that has guided us here,” noted new ADEX Council on Examinations Chair Dr. Conrad McVea.ADEX is now required or recognized by law for licensure in nearly every U.S. jurisdiction, including the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, and it is growing internationally, with exam locations in Mexico, Canada, Jamaica, and new expansion into Saudi Arabia.Meeting New Challenges“The new American Board of Dental Examiners is uniquely positioned to bring the dental community the uniform competency standards it has sought for decades. With exceptionally strong relationships with dental boards and educational programs nationwide, we will continue to do the hard work that allows these dedicated professionals to protect the public while offering broad geographic provider portability and additional access to care,” explained Dr. Mark Armstrong, Chair of the new organization.The change brings expanded opportunities for state board participation in test development. Each member dental board will appoint a dentist and a dental hygienist, significantly increasing representation, particularly for dental hygiene professionals.The merger will also be reflected in a new organizational logo and updated branding. The unified organization will use www.adextesting.org for its website and email addresses—platforms already familiar to most stakeholders.The new organization will focus on further streamlining exam development and delivery, strengthening national and international relationships, and ensuring that every component of the dental licensure process, from scoring to candidate experience, reflects the highest standards of fairness, competence, and public protection.The American Board of Dental Examiners will hold its Annual Meeting and Educators Conference in October as part of the Dental Testing and Regulatory Summit in Grapevine, Texas, marking the beginning of this next chapter in advancing national licensure standards.

