Dr. Bo Heris and Rachel Horning Co-Found Flagship Physical Therapy in Partnership with Evolution Physical Therapy

CULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evolution Physical Therapy today announced the upcoming opening of Evolution PT Culver City, co-founded by Bo Heris, DPT (Clinic Director) and Rachel Horning (Chief Revenue Officer). In partnership with Evolution’s leadership team, the duo is launching Flagship Physical Therapy, a state-of-the-art destination designed for extreme-sports athletes, high-performers, and weekend warriors across Culver City and West Los Angeles.“At Evolution, we’re committed to building world-class facilities that pair top-notch physical therapy with forward-thinking wellness experiences,” said Mike Giunta, CEO of Evolution Physical Therapy. “Flagship brings that ethos to life in Culver City, creating a home for ambitious, health-literate individuals who demand more from their recovery.”More than a clinic, the new space is built to embody strength, possibility, and excellence—combining the energy of a high-end training center with the restorative feel of a spa. Patients will have access to top-tier orthopedic and sports physical therapy, plus a comprehensive slate of wellness and performance amenities, including:Rejuvenating saunas and cold plungesA dedicated rock-climbing wall, tailored for climbing athletesMassage therapyPilates private lessons and group classes (mat and reformer)A hyperbaric chamber for advanced recoveryA fully loaded fitness program with group and private optionsBoth à la carte services and membership tiers will be available, including a Founding Membership for early adopters.“We set out to create a clinic that goes beyond rehabilitation,” said Dr. Bo Heris, DPT, Co-Founder and Clinic Director. “After more than five years with Evolution Physical Therapy, it’s an honor to partner with the team that helped launch my career. This collaboration has been years in the making, and I’m proud to bring a long-held vision to life for this community.”At the heart of Flagship is its team culture: therapists selected for both clinical excellence and a passion for sport, curiosity, and recovery-focused care. The result is a philosophy where science meets spirit—merging evidence-based physical therapy with mindfulness, breath-work, and an East-meets-West approach to healing.From common rock climbing related finger, wrist, elbow, shoulder and ankle injuries, to knee injuries from soccer, skiing, and running, and injuries stemming from football, gymnastics, weightlifting, soccer, and golf - Flagship Physical Therapy, is going to provide the best return to sport physical therapy treatment in a state of the art facility with physical therapists who were hand picked because of their sports related background.“Flagship Physical Therapy represents a new standard of care in Los Angeles,” added Rachel Horning, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer. “It’s about blending excellence in science with the inspiration of possibility—helping people feel stronger, healthier, and ready for whatever’s ahead.”Key DatesSoft Launch: September 9, 2025Official Launch Party: Late-October 2025Learn More / Join the WaitlistWebsite: www.evolutionphysicaltherapy.com Instagram: @evolutionptfitEmail: officeculvercity@evolution-pt.comAbout Evolution Physical TherapyEvolution Physical Therapy is a leading provider of orthopedic and sports physical therapy, injury prevention, and performance training. Integrating evidence-based rehabilitation with proactive wellness services, Evolution helps patients move better, recover faster, and perform at their best. Across its clinics, Evolution offers comprehensive care—from manual therapy and return-to-sport programs to Pilates, strength and conditioning, and recovery modalities—delivered by a team of highly trained clinicians and performance specialists dedicated to long-term, patient-first outcomes. For more information, visit www.evolutionphysicaltherapy.com or follow @evolutionptfit.About Flagship Physical TherapyFlagship Physical Therapy is redefining recovery and performance in Los Angeles, serving extreme sports athletes, high-performing professionals, and weekend warriors alike. Flagship blends evidence-based orthopedic and sports physical therapy practices with modern recovery tools and mindfulness practices, creating an elevated “science meets spirit” approach to care. The Culver City clinic offers a full spectrum of services—from manual therapy and return-to-sport programs to Pilates, massage, sauna, cold plunge, red light therapy, and hyperbaric chamber sessions—all within a bright, motivational, high-end environment. Staffed by therapists hand-selected for their athletic passion, intellectual curiosity, and results-driven mindset, Flagship delivers personalized, patient-first outcomes in a space that embodies strength, possibility, and excellence.

