Ten Key Remodels Expands Services Across the Greater OKC Metro Area

Ten Key Remodels is expanding its services beyond Edmond, bringing their design-build expertise to more homeowners across the greater Oklahoma City metro area.

EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ten Key Remodels, a leading Oklahoma-based remodeling company, is expanding its reach beyond Edmond, bringing its proven design-build process and high standards of craftsmanship to homeowners across the greater Oklahoma City area. This next chapter builds on more than a decade of thoughtful renovations, strong client relationships, and a reputation for delivering top-tier projects.The expansion allows Ten Key Remodels to serve a broader range of homeowners while continuing to deliver the elevated service and design integrity clients in Edmond have come to expect. With a growing portfolio and increased presence across the Oklahoma City metro, the company remains focused on scaling its operations without compromising the attention to detail that has defined its work since the beginning in Edmond.“Growth only matters if it’s grounded in the things that made you successful to begin with,” said Chris Reed, Owner of Ten Key Remodels. “We’re excited to bring our process, craftsmanship, and promise to new neighborhoods, but we’re just as focused on staying connected to the community that helped us build our name and brand.”About: Established in 2012, Ten Key Remodels is an award-winning design-build company specializing in home, kitchen, and bathroom remodeling across Edmond, Oklahoma City, Norman, Blanchard, and the region. Known for its streamlined process and collaborative approach, the company delivers high-quality renovations that prioritize both form and function.For more information, please visit www.tenkeyremodels.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.