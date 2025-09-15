Safer Streets: Governor Hochul Highlights $6.7 Million Investment in Law Enforcement Technology Across Central New York

Governor Kathy Hochul today visited the Syracuse Public Safety Building to highlight more than $6.7 million in state investments that are modernizing law enforcement technology and equipment across Central New York. Governor Hochul and local officials also highlighted that crime in Syracuse is down nearly 28 percent year to date, according to Syracuse city officials. The visit included a briefing with elected officials, law enforcement and public safety leaders from across the region, followed by a technology demonstration featuring state-of-the-art technology. Distributed to 378 police departments and sheriffs’ offices statewide, the $127 million is delivering results by improving officer safety, protecting New Yorkers, and strengthening operations.

“Keeping New Yorkers safe is my highest priority. That is why I have funded investments in the technology and equipment necessary to stand up to 21st Century threats,” Governor Hochul said. “These investments are showing real results and making communities safer up and down the state. I remain committed to supporting local police departments, sheriffs’ offices and their law enforcement partners to keep New Yorkers protected.”

The Syracuse Police Department received nearly $1.3 million, allowing the agency to purchase LED lighting for crime hot spots, drones, and the Spot robot dog to assist in potentially dangerous situations without putting officers in harm's way. Other agencies in Central New York that received significant grant awards include Oswego County Emergency Management, which used $650,000 to invest in new equipment, including its own Spot robot dog, and the Cortland Police Department, which received more than $575,000. The State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) provided funding to a total of 33 agencies throughout Central New York to strengthen operations, expand investigative capacity and modernize equipment. A full rundown of statewide funding by agency is available online.

The Governor also highlighted the latest statistics reported by 28 police departments participating in the state’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative, which supports coordinated gun violence reduction efforts in 21 counties. Onondaga County and the City of Syracuse are among the GIVE jurisdictions that have seen significant declines in gun violence this year. When comparing January through August 2025 to the same period last year, shooting incidents with injury and the number of shooting victims were down 15 percent in Syracuse.

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “Governor Hochul’s commitment to investing in cutting-edge tools is helping agencies across Central New York respond more effectively and keep communities safe. These resources not only improve officer safety but also strengthen the partnerships that are essential to reducing crime and protecting New Yorkers.”

State Senator Rachel May said, "The state has made real progress in reducing gun violence, and with these investments in technology, we can continue to build on that success. Using this funding for policing technology, the Syracuse Police Department will better support our communities where gun violence remains a concern. Thank you to Governor Hochul for her leadership and to my colleagues in the legislature for their commitment to lowering gun violence in New York State."

State Senator Chris Ryan said, “Keeping our neighborhoods safe requires both strong community partnerships and the tools law enforcement needs to do their jobs effectively. This investment ensures that police departments across Central New York, including Oswego County Emergency Management, can deploy modern technology that protects officers, prevents crime, and builds safer streets for our families. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for prioritizing public safety and making these resources available so we can continue driving down gun violence and strengthening trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.”

Assemblymember William Magnarelli said, “Law enforcement has the never ending task of combatting crime. By utilizing advancements in technology, law enforcement is able to continue protecting our neighborhoods and communities, while increasing officer safety and efficiency.”

Assemblymember Pamela Hunter said, “Public safety requires both innovation and collaboration, and these investments deliver on both fronts. By equipping law enforcement with modern tools and supporting community programs, New York is reducing violence, protecting officers, and building stronger, safer communities across Central New York.

City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said, “Crime is down nearly 28 percent this year in the City of Syracuse, and the partnership with Governor Hochul and New York State is making a positive difference in our city. Whenever Syracuse has needed help in addressing crime trends or investing in preventive safety measures, Governor Hochul and her team have been there to help. Syracuse is safer, but there is much work still to be done. I’m confident with the Governor’s leadership, New York will continue to be a strong and effective partner to Syracuse.”

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said, “Ensuring the safety of our community is one of the most important responsibilities we have as elected officials. From day one, my administration has worked tirelessly to support and invest in critical public safety initiatives to help make our community as safe as possible. Truly effective public safety, however, requires partnerships at all levels and today’s announcement illustrates those partnerships. I want to thank all those who made today possible and I look forward to continuing to work with all of our public safety partners for the betterment of our community.”

Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick said, “I applaud Governor Hochul for her unwavering commitment to support law enforcement and keep New Yorkers safe. Be it her recent tenacious support for Discovery reform or her financial investment in new technology to help track violent criminals she has been a true leader for public safety.”

Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley said, “Crime continually becomes more sophisticated and the criminals that commit those crimes border less, which makes crime fighting efforts more costly and law enforcement collaboration more important. Governor Hochul recognizes these challenges and has made and continues to make the necessary investments, whether it be technology or programs to keep people safe. The results speak for themselves”. Sheriff Toby Shelley Onondaga County.”

Governor Hochul noted the critical role of the Central New York Crime Analysis Center in supporting law enforcement throughout the region. Co-located in the Syracuse Public Safety Building with the Syracuse Police Department, the center serves Cayuga, Madison, Onondaga, and Oswego counties. Through August, it handled 10,217 requests for service this year, including 6,421 from the Syracuse Police Department. In 2024, the 11 centers that comprise the state’s Crime Analysis Center Network handled nearly 131,000 requests, with the Central New York Center accounting for 22,920.

These technology investments build on other state-supported efforts in Syracuse, including $2.28 million for the SNUG Street Outreach Program and $2 million for Project RISE, which provides young people at risk of gun violence with intensive mentoring, job training, and other supports to help them succeed and avoid involvement in the justice system. Last fall, Governor Hochul also announced an additional $2.5 million through DCJS, including $1.5 million to launch a new Syracuse program connecting justice-involved youth with classes, mentoring, and internships, and $1 million to expand youth diversion services at the Onondaga County Probation Department. This funding comes as the Central New York region faces nearly $400,000 in funding cuts to public safety emergency preparedness from the Federal government.

The FY26 Enacted Budget maintained $347 million in unprecedented funding secured by Governor Hochul for gun violence prevention programs, including GIVE, and supports additional initiatives to improve public safety, expand support for victims and survivors of crime and strengthen communities.

