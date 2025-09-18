USA Pain Center Specializes in Minimally Invasive GAE for Arthritic Knee Pain

Dedicated to a non-surgical approach, USA Pain Center offers hope for those suffering from knee osteoarthritis.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of Pain Awareness Month this September, USA Pain Center is highlighting a key treatment for knee pain.

Genicular Artery Embolization (GAE) is a minimally invasive procedure and a non-surgical alternative for individuals suffering from severe knee pain caused by osteoarthritis. This minimally invasive treatment offers a new option for millions who struggle with limited mobility and daily discomfort but want to avoid traditional knee replacement surgery.

Osteoarthritis of the knee is a degenerative joint disease affecting over 500 million individuals globally, with the U.S. having one of the highest rates of disability related to the condition. It occurs when the protective cartilage within the knee joint breaks down, causing bones to rub together, leading to persistent pain, inflammation, swelling, and reduced function. Knee osteoarthritis is one of the leading causes of disability, particularly among older adults, as it significantly impacts mobility and the ability to perform daily tasks. While knee replacement surgery has been the standard for severe cases, it involves extensive recovery time and significant risk.

GAE is an image-guided procedure is performed by an interventional radiologist. It works by blocking blood flow to the inflamed lining of the knee joint. By targeting the tiny blood vessels (genicular arteries) that supply the inflamed tissue, GAE effectively reduces inflammation and relieves pain. The procedure is performed through a small catheter that is inserted into a blood vessel, typically in the groin, and guided to the arteries supplying the knee. Tiny particles are then released to reduce blood flow to the affected areas in the joint. By reducing this inflammation, the procedure helps to alleviate pain and improve mobility, and does not require a hospital stay.

This advanced treatment is a significant step forward for patients who have not found relief from conservative options like physical therapy or injections but are not ready for or are not candidates for major surgery.

"GAE is miraculous for people living with debilitating knee pain," said Dr. Yan Katsnelson, CEO and Founder. "This procedure addresses the main cause of the pain—inflammation—with far less risk and a much quicker recovery than surgery. It allows significant relief and often immediate relief that can restore a patient's quality of life without the long-term commitment and recovery of a knee replacement."

GAE offers numerous benefits, including:

✔ Minimally Invasive: The procedure is performed through a tiny incision, avoiding the need for large surgical incisions.

✔ Quick Recovery: Patients can often walk within hours and resume normal activities within days.

✔ Outpatient Procedure: GAE is performed in an outpatient setting, so there is no need for a hospital stay.

✔ Targeted Relief: The procedure directly targets the inflamed tissue, providing lasting pain relief.

As the leading cause of disability among older adults, knee osteoarthritis significantly impacts mobility and the ability to perform daily tasks. The introduction of GAE provides a safe, effective, and less-invasive pathway to finding relief.

For more information or to schedule online easily and securely, visit https://www.usapaincenter.com/ or call 855-521-9500.

About USA Pain Center

USA Pain Centers is a network of specialized outpatient clinics dedicated to providing an innovative and effective solution for patients suffering from chronic knee pain. USA Pain Center specializes in Genicular Artery Embolization (GAE), an FDA-approved minimally invasive outpatient treatment for knee osteoarthritis. For more information, contact USA Pain Center at www.usapaincenter.com.

