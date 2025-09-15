Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Size (USD 21.54 Billion by 2030) Achieves Record-breaking Growth

Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Industry 2025

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global healthcare interoperability solutions market generated $5.32 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $21.54 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 14.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.Covid-19 Scenario:• During the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for healthcare interoperability solutions increased to keep healthcare records for keeping accurate patient information, linking patient records, and ensuring interoperability and cyber security.• However, there has been a slight negative impact on the market as the focus from cost-intensive and long-term projects such as healthcare interoperability solutions shifted to other services such as patient access management and others.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7440 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?Adoption of cloud technology related to healthcare services and implementation of various healthcare reforms such as Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) drive the growth of the global healthcare interoperability solutions market. However, concerns regarding patient data safety & security restrain the market growth. On the other hand, surge in investments in the Asia-Pacific region creates new opportunities in the coming years.𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬• Allscripts Healthcare, LLC• Epic Systems Corporation• Cerner Corporation• InterSystems Corporation• Infor• Koninklijke Philips N.V.• Jitterbit• Orion Health• NextGen Healthcare, Inc.• ViSolve Inc.𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:The report offers detailed segmentation of the global healthcare interoperability solutions market based on level, deployment, end-user, and region.Based on level, the structural segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the semantic segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.5% from 2021 to 2030.Based on end-user, the healthcare providers segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total share of the global healthcare interoperability solutions market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the healthcare payers segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share by 2030. However, LAMEA is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.Purchase the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7440 Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?• What are the trends of this market?• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?• Which region has more opportunities?By Region OutlookNorth America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)Contact Details:David CorreaUSA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022help@alliedmarketresearch.comAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 