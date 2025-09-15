Otter PR Named to the 2026 PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 120 as One of the Nation’s Best PR Firms

This prestigious ranking highlights agencies driving innovation, creativity, and measurable impact in the communications industry.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Otter Public Relations (dba Otter PR), widely regarded as one of the best public relations firms in the US for enterprise PR, finance PR, thought leadership PR, and media relations, has been named to the 2026 PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 120 . This prestigious ranking highlights agencies driving innovation, creativity, and measurable impact in the communications industry.Each year, PRNEWS recognizes the top 120 agencies throughout the US for their leadership, ethical standards, and standout campaigns. Otter PR’s inclusion underscores its position as a best-in-class public relations firm that has been consistently recognized for its innovation in PR, strong client partnerships, and measurable results across various industries.“We’re honored to be named to the 2026 PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 120,” said Scott Bartnick, CEO of Otter PR. “This recognition reflects our team’s relentless dedication to innovation, creativity, and measurable results for our clients. As one of the nation’s best PR firms, we’re proud to continue redefining what effective public relations looks like, helping brands tell their stories, elevate their visibility, and achieve lasting impact.”Otter PR will be honored alongside other leading agencies at The 2025 Platinum Awards Gala, “The Biggest Night in PR,” on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at Pier Sixty, located at New York City’s Chelsea Piers. This red-carpet celebration brings together Agency Elite honorees, industry legends, and rising stars for a night of recognition, networking, and national media coverage.As one of the PR firms recognized in this year’s lineup, Otter PR continues to redefine its innovative and transformative approach to PR and media relations through developing data-driven storytelling and implementing creative strategies that elevate its clients to the forefront of their industries.To learn more, visit www.otterpr.com About Otter PROtter PR is an earned media PR leader and press coverage specialist based in St. Petersburg, Florida. With a growing global team of media strategists, former journalists, and brand storytellers, Otter PR helps clients elevate their reputations, expand visibility, and build credibility in competitive industries. Recognized as a top-ranking PR firm in America by G2, Upcity, and Clutch, Otter PR offers public relations services for startups, entrepreneurs, and enterprise brands alike.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.