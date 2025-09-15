Hollar Brothers Tree Service Highlights Seasonal Tree Care and Safety in Fall

Hollar Brothers Tree Service logo Hollar Brothers Tree Service on a call.

Fall is the Right Time for Safety and Preparation in Regards to Tree Care. Do you Know Why?

HICKORY, NC, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As autumn settles across North Carolina, the landscape begins to change. Leaves turn color, temperatures drop, and daylight shortens. This seasonal shift is more than just a signal of change—it is also a critical reminder to check on the health and safety of the trees that surround homes, businesses, and public spaces.Fall Tree InspectionsFall is an ideal season for tree inspections. Cooler weather reduces stress on trees, making it easier to spot issues such as disease, decay, or pest activity. Leaf drop also reveals branch structure, exposing weaknesses that might be hidden during summer months. Early detection of cracks, cavities, or fungal growth helps reduce the likelihood of costly damage later. Certified arborists and trained crews can identify hazards that are not always obvious to the untrained eye. These may include dead limbs high in the canopy, weakened roots, or structural imbalances that create safety risks. When addressed in the fall, corrective pruning or safe removal can prevent emergencies during harsher winter conditions.Storm PreparednessLate fall and winter in the Carolinas often bring heavy rain, strong winds, and occasional ice. Storms place enormous pressure on already vulnerable trees. Branches weighed down with ice can snap unexpectedly, and saturated soil can compromise root systems, increasing the risk of tree failure.Proactive care before these events makes a measurable difference. Pruning weak or overextended branches reduces the chance of breakage, while evaluating root stability can prevent uprooting during high winds. Property owners who schedule maintenance in autumn reduce the risk of emergency damage to homes, vehicles, and power lines once storms arrive.Preparedness also limits secondary hazards. Fallen branches can block roadways, create fire risks, or disrupt utility services. A thoughtful tree care plan ensures not only the safety of individual properties but also the resilience of entire neighborhoods.Falling Leaves and GuttersFalling leaves are part of the season’s charm, but when left unmanaged, they quickly create problems. Clogged gutters can cause water to back up onto roofs, leading to leaks and structural damage. Accumulated leaves also trap moisture, encouraging mold, mildew, and insect activity around foundations.Regular leaf removal from gutters, roofs, and yards is essential to maintaining property health. A clear drainage system directs water safely away from buildings, preventing erosion and basement flooding. Mulching or composting leaves provides an eco-friendly way to recycle nutrients back into the soil while reducing waste.A Seasonal Opportunity for SafetyAutumn’s natural pause offers an opportunity to plan ahead. Tree inspections, pruning, and debris cleanup conducted now lead to healthier landscapes and safer communities throughout the colder months. Property owners who make tree care part of their fall routine benefit from peace of mind, knowing that unexpected storms and seasonal challenges are less likely to cause disruption.About Hollar Brothers Tree ServiceFor residents of Hickory and surrounding communities, Hollar Brothers Tree Service provides professional solutions for inspection, pruning, removal, and seasonal cleanup. With years of experience and a commitment to safety, the company supports property owners in preparing landscapes for every season. To schedule a consultation or learn more about seasonal tree care, contact Hollar Brothers Tree Service at (828) 320-3897 or visit hollartreeservices.com

