Chainers Announces Integration with Immutable X to Deliver Instant Web3 Gaming

Chainers.io x ImmutableX

The partnership removes wallet friction, enables faster transactions, and adds one-click onboarding, so players concentrate on playing, creating, and competing.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chainers, the free-to-play Web3 MMO game that blends deep fun–first gameplay systems, user creativity, true item ownership, and real in–game token utility, today announced a major integration with Immutable X , the Layer‑2 scaling solution purpose‑built for games on Ethereum. The collaboration removes and wallet friction, enabling fast, reliable transactions and one‑click onboarding so players can focus on what matters most: playing, creating, and competing.“Chainers was built around one core idea: games should put players first,” said Matvii Diadkov, the Chainers founder. “By integrating Immutable X, we remove the everyday frictions of Web3 — stalled transactions and difficult wallet setups — and bring a full‑featured ownership economy to players in the smooth, instant way they expect.”A richer look at Chainers Chainers.io is a multiplayer, progression‑driven experience that mixes exploration, crafting, PvP encounters and user‑driven economies. Designed to welcome both traditional gamers and Web3 newcomers, Chainers emphasizes creative freedom, collectible value, and meaningful progression.Core gameplay pillars:- Creative customization - Players craft and customize avatars, outfits and tools that reflect playstyle and personality. Cosmetic and utility items are minted as NFTs so they remain owned, tradable and storable outside any single account.- Progression and rewards — Through quests, missions and competitive gameplay, players earn Immutable X–powered GEMS and other on‑chain rewards that can improve gear, unlock abilities, or grant access to exclusive content. In addition to GEMS, Chainers awards its native in‑game currency CFB, tradable crypto tokens such as POL and BNB, and a wide range of transferable in‑game assets and NFTs — all supported by Immutable X’s gas‑free marketplace for instant, predictable trading.- Social hubs and co‑op - Community spaces, guild mechanics and social events provide ways to collaborate, show off collections and organize tournaments.- Competitive play - PvP arenas and ranked systems reward skill and strategy while preserving the intrinsic value of items — what you earn is truly yours.Where blockchain helpsChainers uses blockchain to let players own what they create and earn. NFTs provide portability, provenance, and scarcity; items and achievements can be verified, traded, and potentially used across multiple titles. But Chainers’ team recognized early that these benefits only matter if blockchain doesn’t get in the way of fun, which is why Immutable X was a natural partner.Why Immutable X matters for ChainersImmutable X removes the classic blockers that have limited Web3 game adoption:- Instant settlement. Low‑latency, fast transactions mean items and rewards appear instantly — no stalled trades or failed purchases during peak moments.- Easy onboarding — Chainers already removed Web3 signup friction with one‑click Google and Twitter logins; now Immutable Passport adds email‑and‑password access, eliminating wallet setup and seed phrases and lowering the barrier for mainstream gamers.- Cross‑game possibilities. Immutable’s growing ecosystem opens the door for Chainers’ NFTs and progress to have utility beyond a single title, helping build a connected gaming metaverse rather than isolated silos.- Developer‑focused tooling. Immutable X provides SDKs and marketplace tools that let Chainers scale their economy and support creators, while preserving a gasless UX for end users.What Chainers players will see next?Chainers’ integration will be rolled out in phases. Upcoming features powered by Immutable X include:- Immutable Passport integration for frictionless account access and identity.- An exclusive Chainers NFT drop optimized for gas‑free minting and marketplace trading.- An upgraded GEMS & Quests reward layer that ties gameplay to on‑chain incentives without transaction headaches.- Marketplace and crafting updates that enable instant peer‑to‑peer trades and in‑game economy management.- Roadmap work toward wider interoperability with other Immutable‑powered titles.- Gas-free transactions (coming later)“Players shouldn’t have to choose between polished gameplay and true ownership,” said the Head of Games Partnerships at Immutable X. “Immutable X allows Chainers to keep the gameplay feeling like any great Web2 experience while unlocking the unique benefits of blockchain — ownership, creator economies and cross‑game value.”Business and community impactFor developers and creators, the integration reduces friction for onboarding and monetization. For players, Chainers becomes more accessible and predictable: no surprise fees, no complex wallet mechanics, and a reliable marketplace experience. The result is higher retention, more creator activity, and a marketplace that supports a sustainable creator economy.About ChainersChainers is an immersive, multi-genre gaming universe that fuses beloved Web2 mechanics with the power of Web3 ownership. Designed for fun-first gameplay with a player-owned economy, Chainers solves the biggest challenges in blockchain gaming — onboarding friction, weak utility, and unsustainable tokenomics — with a seamless, scalable, and engaging platform.

Chainers Announces Integration with Immutable X to Deliver Instant Web3 Gaming

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.