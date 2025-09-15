Submit Release
To His Excellency Mr. Jose Daniel Ortega Saavedra, and Her Excellency Madam Rosario Murillo, Co-Presidents of the Republic of Nicaragua

AZERBAIJAN, September 15 - 15 September 2025, 11:00

Excellencies,

On the occasion of 15 September – Independence Day, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and, through you, to your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

We attach great importance to the development of Azerbaijan–Nicaragua relations. I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to expand relations between our countries and to strengthen cooperation both on a bilateral basis and within international organizations.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and to the friendly people of Nicaragua – lasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 12 September 2025

