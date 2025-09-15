Ilham Aliyev received Chief of General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces

On September 15, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, in Shusha.

Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu expressed his gratitude for the reception and conveyed greetings from President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the Azerbaijani leader.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his thanks for the greetings and requested that his own greetings be passed on to the President of Türkiye.

During the meeting, they emphasized that the brotherhood and strategic alliance between the two countries are successfully developing in all directions, including the military sphere.

The head of state noted that there are no countries as close to each other as Azerbaijan and Türkiye, adding that this unity holds significant importance on a global scale. President Ilham Aliyev highlighted that a period of peace has already begun in the region.

The conversation highlighted the importance of the Declaration on Allied Relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye being signed in 2021 precisely in the city of Shusha.

They noted with satisfaction that today's meeting coincides with September 15 – the 107th anniversary of the liberation of Baku from the Dashnak-Bolshevik occupation by the Caucasus Islamic Army.

During the discussion, they shared views on the further development of cooperation between the military institutions of Azerbaijan and Turkiye, based on brotherhood and strategic alliance.