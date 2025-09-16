Vibecoding Goes from Hobby to Business–RevenueCat Now Powers In-App Purchases for Over 50% of All AI-Built iOS Apps

The Platform Has Surpassed Stripe to Become Vibecoders’ Go-To for Monetizing Apps Built on Lovable, Bolt, Cursor Others

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RevenueCat, the platform powering in-app purchases for more than 50,000 apps, has become the most ubiquitous platform for transforming vibecoded apps into revenue-generating businesses. As vibecoders look to up level their AI-built apps from passion projects to money-making ventures, RevenueCat is enabling them to charge for in-app experiences through subscriptions, premium offerings, monthly packages, one-off purchases and virtual currencies. RevenueCat supports apps built with every major vibecoding platform, including Lovable, v0, Bolt and others. It has additionally become the most recommended tool for monetizing vibecoded apps by AI Assistants such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude and Perplexity.

Vibecoding originally emerged as a way to create app prototypes quickly. Now, people with big ideas, but little (or no) engineering experience, are becoming mainstream app creators by working with AI assistants to workshop their app concepts, and then with vibecoding platforms to turn those visions into reality. This phenomenon echoes the advent of dropshipping, where makers were empowered by technology to bypass the complexities of retail and sell their goods directly to consumers. The main difference is that vibecoders are building digital, rather than physical, products–and need their apps to make money with app stores as an intermediary. That’s where RevenueCat comes in.

RevenueCat is currently used by nearly 50% of all payment-accepting apps in the Apple App Store to build, test and manage in-app purchase options. With vibecoding now fueling the growth of apps across iOS, Android, Amazon and Roku, creators are looking to RevenueCat to:

● Create custom subscription models in hours. In-app purchases and subscriptions typically take weeks or even months to ship due to the many moving parts involved. RevenueCat automates those steps, from setting up servers for receipt validation and managing refunds, to keeping up with app store policy changes. Because of this, app creators can release a working subscription system, whether it be monthly, annual or another cadence, in mere hours.

● Integrate monetization beyond subscriptions with one time purchases and virtual currency. App creators can supplement subscription revenue with opportunities for users to upgrade their experiences or extend functionality with one-time purchases. They can also create in-app virtual currencies to drive these one time purchases with coin packs or even develop a virtual economy of digital diamonds and jewels.

● Test payment plans and features to determine what works best with users. Vibecoders can experiment with pricing, copy, or design of paywalls to find the best product-market fit. Even once live, they can instantly tweak anything without needing to resubmit to app stores.

● Automatically configure subscriptions with Cursor, Claude Code and others with the RevenueCat MCP server. Creators can connect directly with their preferred AI assistant through RevenueCat to create and manage subscriptions using natural language. With prompts such as "Create a premium monthly subscription for my iOS app" or "Set up an entitlement called 'premium_features' and attach my monthly product to it" subscription infrastructures will be configured instantly, eliminating the wasted time spent switching between platforms. The MCP server provides 26 different capabilities for complete subscription management.

“Vibecoding is creating a new economy for creators, but also for AI software development platforms like Cursor, Lovable, Bolt and Stackblitz, who are leading revenue across the AI category, ” said Jacob Eiting, CEO of RevenueCat. “We’re pleased to be able to help monetize a new generation of apps created by people deep in their own unique customer niches. Developers who can successfully make money will be best positioned to compete in one of the most crowded markets in history.”

RevenueCat’s annual Shipaton—an app building hackathon that will take place in October 2025–has already attracted 18,000 contestants (up from 1700 last year), with as many as 30% building through vibecoding.

RevenueCat also recently hosted its “Catfe” series where it turned three iconic locations – Grand Central Station in NYC, Station F in Paris and Roppongi in Tokyo–into vibecoding pop ups. Creators showed up to build their AI apps in public while surrounded by peers and influential figures from the app community.

About RevenueCat

RevenueCat is the leading platform for consumer app monetization. Developers use RevenueCat to easily build, manage, and grow their businesses across iOS, Android, and the web — handling billing, analytics, and conversion optimization for subscriptions, consumables, lifetime purchases, and virtual currency. Today, over 50,000 apps use RevenueCat to power their revenue, including top names like ChatGPT, Notion, and ClassDojo. Learn more at revenuecat.com.



