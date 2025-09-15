Tax rumours, grave robbers and student renters: eight property stories you may have missed

Rightmove

The UK government is reportedly considering replacing stamp duty with an annual property tax for homes over £500,000, paid by sellers rather than buyers.

The Law Society Gazette

Uncertainty around the future of stamp duty could create a headache for conveyancers in the lead up to the budget, a conveyancing chief has warned.

Today’s Wills & Probate

Our president Richard Atkinson labelled the report a ‘missed opportunity’ amid a crackdown on regulation breaches by the Solicitors Regulation Authority.

Legal Futures

The panel also supports the introduction of a compulsory model complaints resolution procedure (MCRP) that law firms would have to adopt.

Property Reporter

The busiest moving day of the year was predicted to be Friday 29th August, with 22,386 house moves expected.

HM Land Registry

Since 8 September 2025, the land registry has improved the description of easements in title registers, in a move it says will ensure greater consistency, clarity and accuracy.

BBC Shadow World

This narrative podcast reveals how fake wills are being used to strip the estates of those who have died and deny heirs what is rightfully theirs.

The Negotiator

The claim comes as the Renters’ Rights Bill is due to enter its final stage in Parliament on 8 September.