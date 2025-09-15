Famed Swiss Mansion, Site of the 1985 Geneva Summit, Heads to Auction via Concierge Auctions

Historic 1867 Second Empire Mansion by Architect Francis Gindroz Site of the Famous 1985 Reagan-Gorbachev Summit Premium Commercial Space with Residential Heritage Magnificent Lake Geneva and Mont Blanc Views

The exceptional 19th-century estate, steeped in history with stunning views of Mont Blanc, to sell at auction in partnership with Forbes Global Properties

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled on the right bank of Lake Geneva with sweeping views of Mont Blanc, a sumptuous, historic mansion in Versoix, Geneva is headed to auction via Concierge Auctions. Villa Fleur d’Eau, listed for 23 million CHF, will be offered in cooperation with leading agent Nathalie Assir of FGP Swiss + Alps. Bidding is set to open on 17 October and will culminate live on 30 October as part of Concierge Auctions inaugural November Global Sale, exclusively featuring Forbes Global Properties member listings.

Villa Fleur d'Eau holds profound historical significance. Built in 1867 by architect Francis Gindroz and expanded in 1948 by Jean Camoletti, Fleur d’Eau is best known as the venue of the 1985 Geneva Summit – the first face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Ronald Reagan and Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev during the Cold War. Their symbolic handshake on the grounds of this estate marked a pivotal turning point in 20th-century diplomacy, and helped lay the foundation for the eventual de-escalation of tensions between the East and West.

“Villa Fleur d’Eau is an extraordinary architectural gem, presenting a rare opportunity for buyers to own a historic and prestigious property in one of Switzerland’s most desirable locations,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions. “We are proud to bring this majestic estate to the global luxury market through our innovative auction platform in collaboration with Forbes Global Properties, leveraging our worldwide audience of qualified buyers.”

“Villa Fleur d’Eau stands as both a prestigious residence and a living monument to a moment that changed the course of global history,” Assir added. “Its combination of 19th-century grandeur and international legacy make it a one-of-a-kind opportunity for buyers seeking heritage, prestige, and proximity to Geneva’s global institutions. Partnering with Concierge Auctions allows us to present this estate on a global stage to the caliber of buyers it deserves.”

The mansion comprises a basement, ground, first, and second floor, while the outbuilding features a basement, a ground floor with one office, three interior boxes, and an open-plan first floor. The property exemplifies 18th-century French architectural symmetry, with the mansion framed by two curved wings and original monograms still visible on the courtyard and lake façades. The interior combines elegance and function, with a central hall, northwest-facing dining room, and several sitting rooms, offices and a library on the ground floor. The library, located in a purpose-built annexe, features Empire-style bookcases and once housed more than 12,000 volumes. A separate staircase leads to the upper floor, where a series of private offices branch off a central corridor.

"With a history that speaks for itself, Villa Fleur d’Eau has offered privacy, functionality, and an exceptional setting for over a century,” said the current owner of the property. “The time has come for a new chapter, and I’m confident the next owner will recognize the value and potential this estate represents."

The estate is surrounded by a magnificent park filled with elements that have remained virtually untouched from its original design. Converted to commercial use in 1990, the property sits almost entirely within development zone 4A, offering buyers the flexibility to either establish a commercial practice or restore the estate to its original residential use – presenting a rare opportunity for both business and lifestyle purposes.

Located in the prestigious commune of Versoix, Villa Fleur d’Eau combines lakeside serenity with immediate access to the heart of Geneva – an international capital for diplomacy, finance, and culture. With extensive public transportation options and central location, the property offers swift connections to Lausanne, the Alps, Geneva Airport, and beyond.

Images of the property can be viewed here. All photography and video credit to Concierge Auctions.

Concierge Auctions will debut its inaugural Global Sale this fall, exclusively featuring Forbes Global Properties member listings to a global audience of high-net-worth buyers. Online bidding will run from 23 October to 7 November on ConciergeAuctions.com, with a consignment deadline of 19 September.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

