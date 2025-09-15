Beelivery Expands Services to Support Communities Hit By Pharmacy Closures

Beelivery has over 25,000 delivery personnel

UK’s largest on-demand grocery service, Beelivery is bridging critical gaps in local access following a record number of pharmacy shutdowns.

By harnessing our network of over 25,000 Beelivery drivers, we want to ensure vital medicines and products can be delivered quickly, reliably and safely to households across the UK.” — Paul Gott, Chief Operating Officer at Beelivery,

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beelivery.com, the UK’s largest on-demand grocery service, is stepping in to bridge critical gaps in local access following a record number of pharmacy closures.

According to the latest data from NHS Business Services Authority (NHS BSA), the number of community pharmacies in England continues to decline, with 248 closures in 2024 alone. This averages nearly 5 closures per week over the year.

By the end of January 2025, the number of community pharmacies in England had fallen to 10,025- a net loss of 812 since early 2021, when there were 10,837.

Beelivery is committed to mitigating the impact of these closures through its innovative pharmacy delivery system.

Beelivery harnesses the power of local communities by working with a network of over 25,000 registered independent drivers who are ready to purchase and deliver essential items with speed and reliability.

Perfect for rural residents, those with limited mobility, or anyone suffering during the upcoming cold and flu season, Beelivery delivers to 94% of all UK households, bringing pharmaceutical goods straight to your door, meaning getting the help you desperately need is no longer a hassle.

To place an order, simply type your postcode in the search box on the Beelivery website homepage, and you’ll be directed to the list of available options.

Select the pharmacy of your choice, pick your items, and click 'checkout'.

When an order is placed, the Beelivery platform notifies the nearest available driver, who then purchases and delivers the items directly to the customer.

Beelivery provides access to both local community pharmacies and major chains, with a minimum spend of £20 and delivery fees starting from £3.50.

Paul Gott, Chief Operating Officer at Beelivery, says: “Since launching in 2015, Beelivery has seen immense success with our grocery delivery service, and we’re proud to now extend that same reliability to pharmacy deliveries. With pharmacy closures accelerating, it can be incredibly difficult for people, especially those living in rural areas or with limited travel options, to get the essentials they need.”

He continues: “We pick up from anywhere, so whether you can’t make it to Boots in time to pick up your prescription, or a meeting runs over and you miss your chance to get to Well Pharmacy, at Beelivery, we’re committed to making life easier for people. By harnessing our network of over 25,000 drivers, we want to ensure vital medicines and products can be delivered quickly, reliably and safely to households across the UK.”

Some postcode restrictions apply; please visit www.Beelivery.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.