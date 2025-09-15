Ebony Horace Recognized by Influential Women 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women is thrilled to announce that Ebony Horace has been selected for its prestigious 2025 feature, celebrating her as an accomplished real estate professional with over a decade of experience in property management and operations. Currently serving as Associate Director at Cushman & Wakefield in San Francisco, California, Ebony brings a wealth of expertise in managing commercial properties, developing tenant relationships, and leading high-performing teams.Ebony holds both a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and an MBA in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. Her career began in property support roles and steadily advanced through positions of increasing responsibility, including Senior Property Manager and Property Manager, all within Cushman & Wakefield. She also gained valuable early experience with LBA Realty.Ebony attributes her success to leading with purpose, building meaningful relationships, and approaching challenges with both discipline and creativity. She invests deeply in learning and growing—not only for herself, but for the people and communities she serves. Guided by mentorship, collaboration, and an unwavering commitment to equity, Ebony continues to achieve results that make a lasting impact.Throughout her career, Ebony has carried forward the wisdom imparted by her mentors: never let fear dictate decisions, lean into the uncomfortable spaces where growth happens, and always protect one’s integrity. She believes in building networks before they are needed and is dedicated to lifting others as she climbs. “You belong in every room you walk into, whether or not it was built for you,” she encourages young women entering the commercial real estate industry. “Speak up, even when your voice shakes. Build relationships with people who see your value, but also challenge you to grow. And remember, your authenticity is your power—never trade it for acceptance.”Ebony also acknowledges the challenges her industry faces, particularly the underrepresentation of women of color in leadership roles. She sees tremendous opportunity in creating intentional pathways for advancement, expanding mentorship opportunities, and fostering inclusive cultures that empower diverse leaders.Beyond her professional achievements, Ebony is deeply committed to her community. She has served as a mentor through programs such as CREATE and CREWmates, actively participating in initiatives that uplift and support aspiring professionals. In her personal time, she volunteers regularly at her father’s care facility for developmentally disabled adults and serves as a part-time softball coach on weekends, mentoring youth and promoting teamwork and leadership.At the core of Ebony’s professional values are integrity, impact, and growth. She is committed to mentorship, advancing DEI initiatives, and building strong relationships that fuel innovation and collaboration. On a personal level, she treasures authenticity, family, and continuous growth. Supporting and nurturing her loved ones, uplifting others, and contributing to her community while remaining true to herself define who Ebony Horace is—both in business and in life.Learn More about Ebony Horace:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/ebony-horace Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

