AI in genomics market to reach $9,859.7 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 40.6%

PORTLAND, DE, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AI in genomics market refers to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) techniques to analyze and interpret genomic data. Genomics is the study of DNA sequences and how they relate to an organism's traits, diseases, and potential treatments. AI and ML techniques can help scientists and researchers analyze large amounts of genomic data more efficiently and accurately, potentially leading to new discoveries and advancements in personalized medicine. The market for AI in genomics includes companies that provide software, platforms, and services for genomic data analysis, as well as companies that develop AI-powered diagnostics and therapeutics based on genomic data.According to the report, the 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐈 𝐢𝐧 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 $𝟑𝟒𝟔.𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 $𝟗.𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, witnessing a CAGR of 40.6% from 2022 to 2031.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐈 𝐢𝐧 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:Genomic Data Analysis: Companies that provide software, platforms, and services for genomic data analysis, including data preprocessing, quality control, alignment, variant calling, and functional annotation.Personalized Medicine: Companies that develop AI-powered diagnostics and therapeutics based on genomic data, including identifying genetic mutations that are associated with specific diseases and developing personalized treatment plans for patients.Drug Discovery and Development: Companies that use AI and ML techniques to accelerate the drug discovery and development process, including identifying drug targets, designing molecules, predicting drug efficacy and toxicity, and optimizing clinical trial design.Clinical Genomics: Companies that provide AI-powered solutions for clinical genomics applications, including genomic diagnostics, prognostics, and therapeutics.Agriculture and Livestock: Companies that use AI and genomics to improve crop yields, develop new crop varieties, and breed healthier livestock.Consumer Genomics: Companies that provide direct-to-consumer genetic testing services, including ancestry testing, disease risk assessment, and lifestyle recommendations.These segments are not mutually exclusive, and some companies may operate across multiple segments in the AI in genomics market.𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global AI in genomics market, as it disrupted workflows in the healthcare sector around the world during the lockdown.The disease had forced several industries to shut down temporarily, including several sub-domains of the healthcare sector. The pandemic reduced accessibility to the research centers and offices which delayed the development in AI programs.However, AI-driven diagnostics emerged as great solution for quick diagnosis of the disease𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝟐𝟐𝟎 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) @𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝟏𝟎 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐈 𝐢𝐧 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Illumina Inc. - A leading genomics company that offers genomic sequencing and array technologies for research, clinical, and applied markets.Qiagen N.V. - A provider of sample and assay technologies for molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic and pharmaceutical research.DNAnexus Inc. - A cloud-based platform for genomic data management, analysis, and collaboration.Freenome Holdings Inc. - A company developing an AI-powered blood test for early cancer detection.Sophia Genetics S.A. - A company offering AI-powered solutions for clinical genomics and precision medicine.Deep Genomics Inc. - A company using AI and genomics to develop new treatments for genetic diseases.Tempus Labs Inc. - A company using AI and machine learning to analyze and interpret clinical and genomic data for precision medicine.Fabric Genomics Inc. - A company providing AI-powered solutions for clinical genomics and drug discovery.Google LLC - A tech giant with various AI-powered genomics initiatives, including the Google Genomics platform and DeepVariant variant calling tool.Amazon Web Services (AWS) - A cloud computing provider that offers various genomic data management and analysis solutions, including the AWS Genomics service.Note that this list is not exhaustive, and there are many other companies and startups operating in the AI in genomics market.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global AI in genomics market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to a large number of universities and research institutions that are at the forefront of AI research, including Stanford, MIT, Carnegie Mellon University, and the University of California, Berkeley. These institutions attract top talent from around the world and conduct cutting-edge research. Furthermore, The U.S. government and private industry have invested heavily in AI research and development. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 46.9% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase in investments for development of AI and an increase in the number of key players developing AI.𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲Brachytherapy Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/brachytherapy-market-A11122 Plant Tissue Culture Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plant-tissue-culture-market-A14265 Knee Braces Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knee-braces-market-A10858 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.