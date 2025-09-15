Global 5G Chipset Market Size Worth USD 300.88 Billion by 2032 | Forecast & CAGR 31.8%

Global 5G chipset market is projected to grow from USD 43.87 billion in 2025 to USD 300.88 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 31.8%.

Get 15% off on Global Market Reports until Dec 31st ” — Orion Market Research

CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 5𝐆 𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 covers a broad family of semiconductor components that enable 5G connectivity: modems (baseband), RF front-end components (RFIC, power amplifiers, transceivers), mmWave transceivers/antenna modules, system-on-chips (SoCs) that integrate application cores with 5G modems, and specialist ASICs/FPGAs for base station and infrastructure use. The market is populated by large vertical integrators (Qualcomm, MediaTek, Samsung) who supply smartphone OEMs, and by RF and infrastructure specialists (Qorvo, Broadcom, NXP, Skyworks) that supply both handset and network equipment vendors.Click to get a Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/5g-chipset-market Market sizing differs between research houses depending on what’s included. For example, one widely-cited forecast projects growth from roughly USD 43.87 billion in 2025 to about USD 300.88 billion by 2032 (an aggressive scenario that includes broad semiconductor categories and high adoption assumptions), while other reputable forecasts estimate more conservative long-range totals (mid-hundreds of billions by the early 2030s) with CAGRs between ~17% and ~31% depending on definitions and time horizons. These variations reflect whether analysts count only handset modems and RFICs, or a larger set including infrastructure-grade chipsets, mmWave modules, ASICs and specialty chips for verticals.Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates current volumes—driven by China, India, South Korea, Japan and major handset manufacturers—while North America and Europe lead in high-margin, high-value infrastructure, private networks and advanced device segments. As 5G matures into 5G-Advanced and Release-18 features, demand for next-generation chipsets (supporting enhanced spectral efficiency, AI at the edge, and new frequency bands) will add to the market tailwinds.5𝐆 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬• 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 & 𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢-𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐨𝐂𝐬Chipset makers are increasingly integrating modems, application processors, AI accelerators and RF subsystems into single platforms to improve power efficiency, lower BOM cost and simplify OEM design. This SoC consolidation trend raises per-unit value (premium SoCs for flagship phones) while improving margins. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon modem-RF systems and MediaTek’s Dimensity line illustrate this integration push.• 𝐌𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 5𝐆-𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 & 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧3GPP Release-18 (the 5G-Advanced baseline) introduces features that require more capable silicon: enhanced spectral efficiency, advanced MIMO, AI/ML in the RAN, and support for new use cases (sidelink, NTN convergence). Chipmakers who align early to these standards can unlock device and infrastructure upgrades, increasing chipset demand for both handsets and network equipment.• 𝐦𝐦𝐖𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 > 𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐞)While sub-6 GHz will remain volume-dominant (cheaper, broader coverage), mmWave and above-39 GHz bands are growing in high-value applications—fixed wireless access (FWA), ultra-dense urban hotspots, and enterprise private networks. mmWave RFICs and antenna modules command higher ASPs and are thus a valuable growth area for RF specialists and integrated vendors.• 𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐩𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 (𝐈𝐨𝐓, 𝐂𝐏𝐄, 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞, 𝐀𝐑/𝐕𝐑)5G is expanding beyond smartphones into CPE for home/enterprise broadband, industrial IoT, connected vehicles and AR/VR headsets. These verticals often require customized chipsets (e.g., automotive grade, extended temperature ranges, deterministic latency), increasing the diversity and value of the overall chipset market.• 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 & 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐬Chipmakers are chasing advanced process nodes (5nm → sub-3nm) and architectural optimizations to reduce power per bit—critical for mobile devices and edge equipment. Investments in packaging (SiP, advanced antenna-in-package) are also accelerating. Leading foundries and IDMs’ capacity decisions will therefore shape supply and pricing dynamics.Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.omrglobal.com/buy-now/5g-chipset-market 5𝐆 𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 & 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬• 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐬 & 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐤Analyst disagreement around what is within the “ 5G chipset market ” creates interpretation risk for investors and OEMs. Some forecasts include infrastructure and mmWave modules; others focus only on handset modems and RFICs—this complicates benchmarking and strategy.• 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 & 𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐲 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲Advanced nodes required by leading SoCs are produced by a handful of foundries. Capacity shortages, geopolitically driven export controls, and wafer supply constraints can increase lead times and pricing pressure—especially for cutting-edge flagship chipsets. This risk is amplified when demand spikes coincide with production bottlenecks• 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 & 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐦 𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐬Rollout speed varies by country depending on spectrum auctions, policy, and operator CAPEX. Delays in spectrum allocation (especially for mmWave) slow enterprise cases and FWA adoption, directly affecting chipset volumes.• 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 & 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬Private networks, Wi-Fi 7, low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity and regional regulatory fragmentation raise the risk that some use cases will rely on alternative connectivity, reducing some market segments’ growth. Vendors must therefore support hybrid connectivity and interoperability.• 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 & 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭As chipsets handle more sensitive workloads (AI inference, edge compute), security vulnerabilities and lifecycle patching become vital. OEMs and chipset firms must deliver secure update paths and timely patches—failures erode trust and create regulatory exposure. Recent vendor security bulletins underline this ongoing requirement.5𝐆 𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐫𝐬•Qualcomm – Market leader in high-end modem and RF systems for flagship devices. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X-series and modem-RF platforms position it well for premium smartphone OEMs, FWA devices and certain enterprise applications. Their roadmap targeting 5G-Advanced readiness and RF-modem integration keeps them central to OEM design wins.•MediaTek – Aggressively expanding share in mid-range and flagship segments via Dimensity SoCs that combine powerful application cores with integrated 5G modems. MediaTek’s strategy emphasizes aggressive price/performance and partnerships with high-volume OEMs, enabling strong growth in emerging markets. Recent Dimensity releases aim to add AI and LLM inference capabilities on-device, which further increases SoC value.•Samsung LSI – Supplies Exynos SoCs and RF subsystems, and is a strategic supplier to Samsung’s device lines. Samsung’s vertical integration across device and fab assets provides resilience; however, regional OEM choices (Exynos vs Snapdragon) remain critical for market share.𝐑𝐅 & 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬•Qorvo, Broadcom, Skyworks, NXP, Infineon – These suppliers provide RF front-end modules, power amplifiers, filters and infrastructure semiconductors. As RF complexity rises (multi-band support, mmWave modules), RF suppliers with strong packaging and antenna-module capabilities stand to capture value.Emerging & regional players•UNISOC, HiSilicon (subject to sanction/regulatory constraints), Chinese fabless firms – These players capture regional volumes and niche verticals (e.g., low-cost smartphones, CPE). Their growth depends on access to advanced process nodes and IP (e.g., modem IP, licensed spectrum implementations).OEM & operator influenceOEMs (Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, etc.) and operators’ network strategies (standalone vs non-standalone, private network pushes) drive chipset requirements. Operator CAPEX and preferred feature sets (e.g., carrier aggregation, mmWave support) influence which chipsets get design wins.Strategic themes: integration (SoC+modem+RF), AI/ML on-chip, energy efficiency, vertical specialization (automotive/industrial), and partnerships with foundries and packaging houses.Request for Customization: https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/5g-chipset-market 5𝐆 𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬• Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X-series evolution — Qualcomm has been public about advancing its modem/RF systems toward 5G-Advanced readiness; new Snapdragon modem-RF platforms (X75 and successors) focus on spectrum flexibility, mmWave and support for fixed wireless access (FWA) use cases. These announcements help OEMs roadmap for flagship phones and CPE.• MediaTek Dimensity upgrades & AI focus (2024–2025) — MediaTek continues to expand its Dimensity flagship family, adding AI acceleration and more power-efficient designs (Dimensity 9400+ announced in 2025). This strengthens MediaTek’s competitiveness in flagship segments and raises ASPs for premium mid-range devices.• Supply & report data shifts — Recent market research releases show variance in base values and CAGRs; some market trackers updated 2024/2025 base numbers (USD ~30–47B depending on scope) and published 2025-2030/2034 forecasts with differing growth assumptions—this reflects rapid market change plus methodological differences across firms.• Operator & device launches — New handset launches across regions (e.g., Snapdragon-powered Galaxy variants, new MediaTek-powered models) continue to show OEMs’ flexibility in choosing chip partners and the role of regional SKUs in driving chipset shipments. These product rollouts feed near-term volume and affect supplier revenue mix.5𝐆 𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐁𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭/𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞• Modem/Baseband (integrated & discrete): Core connectivity logic. High volumes due to smartphones and CPE; heavy R&D investment by integrated SoC vendors.• RF front-end (RFIC, PA, filters, switches): Expected to hold the largest share by revenue in many market studies because of the proliferation of multi-band devices and costly mmWave modules. RF suppliers with advanced packaging capability win premium ASPs.• mmWave modules & antenna systems: Smaller volume today but higher ASP and fastest value CAGR as mmWave use cases (FWA, hotspots) expand.• ASICs / FPGAs for RAN or private networks: Smaller in unit volume but high value where industrial/private deployments or vendor-specific acceleration is needed.𝐁𝐲 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧• Smartphones & tablets: Largest volume driver—both sub-6 and mmWave support—continues to dominate chipset unit shipments.• Broadband access gateways (CPE/FWA): High-value market for integrated modem+RF designs, particularly where fixed wireless substitutes wired broadband.• Connected vehicles & automotive: Growing demand for automotive-grade 5G modules (safety, telematics, OTA updates). Certification and longer lifecycle requirements change the chipset design and revenue model.• Industrial IoT & private networks: Lower volume but specialized, often higher price and long lifecycle (private 5G equipment, enterprise gateways).• Other (AR/VR, wearables, smart sensors): Emerging consumers of specialized low-latency, high-bandwidth chipsets.𝐁𝐲 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲/𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐝• Sub-6 GHz: Volume leader—good coverage and lower infrastructure cost.• Mid-band (e.g., 3.5 GHz): Workhorse for urban throughput.• Above 24/39 GHz (mmWave): Premium value in dense/indoor/hotspot/FWA deployments; requires specialized RF front ends and antenna arrays.𝐁𝐲 𝐠𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲• Asia-Pacific: Largest unit volumes and a significant share of value due to OEM concentration and rapid adoption.• North America & Europe: High ASP devices, infrastructure upgrades and private 5G spending.• India, SEA, LATAM, MEA: Fast growth potential as device penetration increases and operators expand networks—price sensitivity favors MediaTek and regional vendors in many segments.𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬Micro Mobile Data Center Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/micro-mobile-data-center-market Superspeed USB Controller Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/superspeed-usb-controller-market 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/5g-fixed-wireless-access-market 5G System Integration Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/5g-system-integration-market 5G Services Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/5g-services-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.