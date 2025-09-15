Probiotics Market Size, Trends, Analysis by Top Key Players and Industry Forecast by 2030

Probiotics Market

Increasing health concerns, surge in consumption of functional foods, and growing investment in Research & Development drive the growth of the global market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Probiotics market size was estimated at $34.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to generate $73.9 billion by 2030, registering with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2030.Increasing health concerns, surge in consumption of functional foods, and growing investment in Research & Development drive the growth of the global probiotics market. On the other hand, several government regulations and low awareness level among consumers about effectiveness of probiotic products impede the growth to some extent. However, growing demand for probiotic products in the developing nations is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Download Sample PDF (302 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/282 Increasing preference for probiotics dietary supplements has propelled the probiotics market growth. The international bodies' participation in probiotics product R&D, health benefits of probiotics-fortified foods, rise in consumer health consciousness, and technological advancement are all expected to accelerate the growth of the probiotics market.Probiotics are live microorganisms, which improve digestion and strengthen immunity. The growth in health concern among people coupled with increase in consumption of functional food has led to the huge demand for probiotics ingredient. Change in lifestyles and rise in consumption of junk food have encouraged people to opt for healthy products, including probiotics in their diet to remain fit and healthy.The market is expected to continue its prominent growth rate, owing to the growth in awareness about health benefits of probiotics. Probiotics are often taken to treat diarrhea, cramps, and gastritis caused due to intake of antibiotics, which kills good bacteria in addition to the bad bacteria, thus disrupting the balance of bacteria in colon.Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/probiotics-market/purchase-options The market is segmented on the basis of ingredient, function, application, end user, and region. On the basis of ingredient, it is categorized intobacteria and yeast. On the basis of function, the probiotics market is divided into regular, preventative healthcare, and therapeutic. As per application, it is divided into food & beverage, dietary supplement, and animal feed. According to end user, it is fragmented into human and animal. Region-wise, the probiotics market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, garnering more than two-thirds of the global probiotics market. The same region is also expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.0% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces discussed in the report include North America, Europe and LAMEA.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/282 Surge in demand for probiotics has led to increased investment in R&D to explore new areas of application of probiotics. However, government regulations in some of the countries such as Europe act as a threat for the growth of the market. There are strict regulations on probiotics health claims in the European Union. Market players need to provide scientifically proven data for the effectiveness of their probiotic products, thereby, many a times, leading to disapproval of health claims of probiotics products.The key market players analyzed in the global probiotics industry report include Danone, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Probi AB, BioGaia AB, Nestle S.A., Ganeden, Inc., Lifeway Foods, Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Protexin, and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.Trending Reports:Food Safety Testing Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-safety-testing-market Propolis Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/propolis-market-A323758 Yeast Ingredients Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/yeast-ingredients-market-A323211

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.