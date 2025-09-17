Duane Edwards Returns to the Director’s Chair as Corbin Bernsen Stars in Laura Louise

Laura Louise directed by Duane Edwards and starring Corbin Bernsen begins production October 2025 in Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent filmmaker Duane Edwards is set to begin production on Laura Louise this October in Chicago. The film marks Edwards’ return to the director’s chair following the success of Wrong Numbers, his 2024 indie drama that secured airline distribution through Gate 23 Entertainment and is now streaming globally, also featured as in-flight entertainment on American Airlines and Emirates.Starring acclaimed actor Corbin Bernsen, Laura Louise follows Edward Brannock, a retired postal worker whose quiet life is upended when a decades-old missing person’s case is reopened. As new evidence emerges, Brannock is forced into the public eye, unraveling long-buried family secrets he is desperate to keep hidden.The project is based on an original screenplay by Frederick Mensch, who previously collaborated with Edwards on Wrong Numbers. Edwards is producing under The King Productions, with Phil Lee and Darryl Manuel on board as co-producers.Bernsen, a two-time Emmy and Golden Globe nominee, brings a formidable presence to the role. He recently appeared opposite Jon Hamm in Apple’s Your Friends and Neighbors.With early distribution interest already in play, Laura Louise is poised to continue Edwards’ reputation for stripped-down, emotionally raw storytelling that resonates with both audiences and critics.Edwards extends special appreciation to Peter George, CEO of Gate 23 Entertainment, for championing his work and helping expand its global reach, building on the success of Wrong Numbers as he prepares for his next chapter with Laura Louise.Production begins October 2025 in Chicago. Stay connected with Duane Edwards and Laura Louise on YouTube and Instagram for the latest news and behind the scenes access.Media ContactJordan Lee727-977-8887 (texts welcome)jordan.lee@theprgroup.com

