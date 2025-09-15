Europe Wood Coatings Market Revenue Outlook with 6.3% CAGR

Waterborne coatings are expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Europe wood coatings market is poised for strong growth, driven by rising living standards, increasing preference for protective and aesthetic wood finishes, and rapid expansion of the building & construction sector. According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $555.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $1.01 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2031.The study provides detailed insights into top investment pockets, winning strategies, growth drivers, opportunities, market trends, and competitive dynamics.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6247 Market Drivers & Opportunities:- Rising standard of living and growing demand for visually appealing, durable wood products.- Expanding construction and renovation activities, fueling demand across residential and commercial projects.- Increasing adoption of radiation cure coatings, creating new avenues for growth.However, fluctuating raw material prices are expected to pose a challenge for market expansion.Segmental HighlightsBy Resin Type:- Polyurethane dominated in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market share.- Acrylic is anticipated to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 6.7% through 2031.By Technology:- Conventional solid solvent-borne coatings held the largest share in 2021 (around one-third).- Waterborne coatings are expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.By Application:- Furniture led the market in 2021, contributing nearly three-fifths of total demand.- Joinery is expected to record the fastest CAGR of 6.7% through 2031.Key Players:Leading companies operating in the Europe wood coatings market include:- Akzo Nobel N.V.- Axalta Coating Systems- BASF SE- Jotun- Eastman Chemical Company- Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.- Wendel Group- PPG Industries Inc.- Tikkurila OYJ- Teknos Group𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/europe-wood-coatings-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

