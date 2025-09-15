Fiber Cement Board Market Forecast: Steady 4.7% Growth to Near USD 15.3 Bn by 2032

Fiber Cement Board Market, by Type

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fiber cement board cladding not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of buildings but also protects exterior structures and interior components from wind, moisture, and adverse climatic conditions. This dual functionality is fueling demand for fiber cement boards worldwide.Market Overview:According to Allied Market Research, the global fiber cement board market was valued at $9.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $15.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. North America dominated the market in 2021, accounting for over one-third of global revenue, while Asia-Pacific is expected to post the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2773 Key Report Highlights:- Forecast Period: 2022–2031- Base Year: 2021- Market Size in 2021: $9.7 Billion- Market Size in 2031: $15.3 Billion- CAGR: 4.7%- Report Length: 270 Pages- Segments Covered: Product Type, Application, RegionGrowth Drivers:- Lightweight, easy-to-transport boards requiring minimal labor- Eco-friendly and non-toxic compared to bricks and mortar- High resistance to moisture and weathering- Increasing adoption in cladding applications for both aesthetics and protectionOpportunities:- Rising usage in the construction sector worldwideRestraints- Availability of substitutes like vinyl siding, wood siding, and compositesSegmental Insights:-By Product Type:- Medium Density Boards held nearly 50% share in 2021 and will maintain dominance.- High Density Boards to record the highest CAGR of 5.1% through 2031.By Application:- Wall Cladding & Panels contributed around 40% share in 2021 and remain the top segment.- Flooring projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.1%.Regional Analysis:- North America: Largest market share in 2021 and expected to sustain dominance.- Asia-Pacific: Poised for fastest growth (CAGR 5.3%) driven by rapid urbanization and infrastructure investments.- Europe & LAMEA: Steady growth with niche opportunities.Leading Players:- Beijing Hocreboard Building Materials Co. Ltd. (HBD)- HIL Limited- Century Plyboards (India) Ltd.- Everest Industries Ltd.- Saint-Gobain- Sahyadri Industries Ltd. (SIL)- Toray Industries Inc.- Visaka Industries- REXLER- SarexThese players focus on new product launches, collaborations, expansions, and joint ventures to strengthen their presence and gain a competitive edge.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fiber-cement-board-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

