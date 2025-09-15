ARIA Commodities Secures Approval to Acquire 14 GW Renewable Energy Portfolio in Australia

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --- 14 GW wind, solar & BESS across Queensland- Aligned with AUD $2.4bn CopperString upgrade- Key sites targeting RTB by 2027- Estimated project cost: ~AUD $14bnARIA Commodities today announced confirmation of a No Objection Notification from the Commonwealth of Australia under section 75 of the Foreign Acquisitions and Takeovers Act 1975, received by the Group’s asset management arm’s institutional investment platform. This formal approval finalises the acquisition of a potential 14 GW portfolio of onshore wind, solar, and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects across Australia.The portfolio, anchored in Queensland – one of the world’s most resource-rich renewable energy regions – will continue to be developed by specialist energy transition company, Bivios. In parallel, ARIA is reviewing complementary assets in other Australian states and select international markets to create a diversified, multi-regional platform.Bivios is a global energy transition specialist combining project delivery with strategic advisory. Its work spans renewable energy, green metals and biofuels, integrating generation, storage, and industrial decarbonisation into complete solutions. Operating across EMEA and APAC, Bivios navigates complex supply chains to deliver measurable low-carbon outcomes.The projects are strategically located near demand centres and existing infrastructure, with identified grid access points. Australia’s abundant natural resources, strong economic growth potential and commitment to tackling climate change make it an ideal setting. As low-carbon industries expand, these projects are expected to create new jobs in construction, manufacturing and the maintenance of renewable energy technologies. The projects are designed to serve a wide range of uses — from supplying the grid to supporting industrial decarbonisation. By leveraging government-backed transmission infrastructure, they will deliver reliable, low-cost, low-carbon energy at scale.“The energy transition remains one of the most compelling macro narratives today – whilst many question current commitments to net zero ambitions, the momentum continues with new drivers such as digital and AI technologies. Increasing power price volatility creates huge opportunities, not to mention the ability to leverage green electrons for new end-use cases such as data centres, low carbon sustainable fuels and industrial applications. This is another important milestone in the continued development of one of the most significant energy platforms globally.” said Matt Brittain, Chief Investment Officer at ARIA Commodities. “With Bivios leading development and advisory, we are combining proven technologies with large-scale resources, world-class natural assets, and deep supply chain expertise to deliver projects that drive the next phase of the energy transition.”About ARIA CommoditiesARIA Commodities brings a unique blend of origination, operational and marketing capabilities to a commodity trading, asset and infrastructure platform, with its centre of gravity in energy related infrastructure. From biofuels to circular economies and decarbonised production and trading activities, ARIA Commodities is well placed to make a meaningful contribution to an increasingly energy competitive world. Headquartered in Dubai, ARIA operates offices in 12 countries and originates assets and projects over multiple continents.About BiviosBivios is a multi-discipline, dedicated energy transition advisory and engineering firm, specialising in the origination, development and advisory of renewable energy, green metals, and biofuels projects worldwide. With expertise across complex supply chains, including mechanical, chemical engineering and advanced machine learning modelling capabilities, Bivios delivers integrated solutions that accelerate decarbonisation in both electricity generation and heavy industry.

