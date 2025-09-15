Packaging Coatings Market Set for Steady Expansion to USD 3.2 Billion by 2030

Packaging Coatings Market, by Application

DELAWARE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global packaging coatings market was valued at $3.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $4.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% (2021–2030).Key Growth Drivers:- Rising demand for flexible packaging coatings- Expansion of the food & beverage industry- Opportunities from rapid growth of the packaging sectorHowever, stringent environmental regulations on packaging safety remain a restraint.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2030 Market Insights:By Application- Food cans held the largest share in 2020 (>25%) and will maintain dominance, driven by the convenience of canned, nutrient-rich foods.- Industrial packaging will grow fastest, with a CAGR of 5.6%, due to its role across production and supply chains.By Type- Epoxy thermoset coatings led in 2020 (>40% share) thanks to superior thermal and mechanical stability.- UV-curable coatings will register the highest CAGR (6.1%) owing to their efficiency under high-intensity UV light.By Region- Asia-Pacific (followed by Europe and North America) dominated in 2020 (~40% share) and will see the fastest CAGR of 5.3% through 2030, supported by urbanization and industrial growth.Leading Companies:- Akzo Nobel N.V.- Axalta Coating Systems- BASF SE- Eastman Chemical Company- Kemira- PPG Industries, Inc.- Sun Coating Company- The Lubrizol Corporation- The Sherwin-Williams Company- Wacker Chemie AG𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/packaging-coatings-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

