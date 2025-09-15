Sports Betting Market to Hit $233.8B by 2032, Growing at 10.8% CAGR Global Industry Analysis & Forecast 2025–2032

The United States led the North America sports betting market with the highest revenue share of 78.45% in 2024

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sports Betting Market size was valued at USD 103.05 Billion in 2024 and the total Sports Betting revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.78% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 233.76 Billion.Inside the Fast-Changing World of Sports Betting: Are You Ready for What’s Next?Sports betting landscape is undergoing a seismic shift, where cutting-edge technology meets sweeping legalization, and esports challenges tradition. With regulators tightening controls and digital platforms redefining the game, the future of betting is being rewritten. What opportunities and risks lie ahead in this rapidly evolving arena? Dive in to uncover the next big disruptors shaping the industry.The Global Betting Boom: Legalization Unleashes a New Era of OpportunityA global wave of legalized sports betting is reshaping markets, driven by regulatory shifts in countries like Canada and Germany. In the U.S., 36 states have legalized it post-PASPA, fueling innovation, tax revenue, and mass user adoption.

The UK's Betting Market Faces a Wake-Up CallThe UK, a leading betting market, introduced strict regulations on September 12 to protect vulnerable users and curb impulsive gambling. These changes are redefining how operators' market and operate, shifting focus from rapid growth to responsible compliance.eSports Betting: The Digital Underdog That's Now Leading the GameDuring the pandemic, eSports betting surged as digital engagement soared, especially among younger, mobile-first users. What started as a niche trend has become a long-term growth driver, with Gen Z redefining sports and fueling the rise of online, real-time wagering.Betting Without Borders: How Platforms, Games, and Formats Are Redefining the Wagering ExperienceFrom virtual arenas to packed stadiums, the modern bettor has more choices than ever before. Whether it’s in-play cricket odds from a smartphone or traditional horse racing bets placed offline, the betting experience is evolving fast. Platforms are splitting between online convenience and offline loyalty, while game types range from global giants like football and basketball to rising stars like eSports and boxing. Add to that the variety of betting formats, from fixed odds to exchange and live wagering, and it’s clear: the game isn't just changing, it's expanding in every direction.The Legalization Boom and Digital Surge Transforming Sports Betting GloballyGrowing popularity of online and mobile betting: Online platforms and mobile apps are the preferred methods for sports betting, offering accessibility and real-time features that appeal to a younger, tech-savvy demographic. The online segment is projected to be the fastest-growing and held the highest share of the market in 2024.Expansion of esports betting: The popularity of competitive gaming and online tournaments is fueling a rise in esports betting, particularly among younger audiences.Increased legalization and regulation: Growing legalization and regulation, especially in North America and Europe, are opening new markets and increasing consumer trust. The US market, for instance, is projected to expand at a 10.9% CAGR between 2025 and 2030.Legal Reforms and Tech Breakthroughs: What's Powering Sports Betting Growth TodayJanuary 11, 2024 — AI Integration in Betting: Machine learning methods like XGBoost are being utilized to develop dynamic wagering strategies, enhancing the betting experience.August 18, 2023 — Blockchain in Sports Betting: Decentralized platforms using automated market makers (AMMs) are ensuring transparency, security, and lower fees in sports betting.April 2025 — Legalization and Regulation Expansion: Growing legalization and regulation, especially in North America and Europe, are opening new markets and increasing consumer trust.

Mobile, Money, and Momentum: Inside North America's Explosive Sports Betting GrowthThe United States is rewriting the sports betting playbook, commanding 78.45% of North America's market in 2024 and generating over USD 5 billion in tax revenue since legalization spread beyond Nevada. With mobile betting booming and 36 states now legal, the race is on, who will dominate this explosive, tech-driven market next? The stakes have never been higher.The Battle for Europe’s Sports Betting Crown: Who Will Lead the Next Wave?Europe’s sports betting market, commanding 33.60% of global revenue in 2024, is at a thrilling crossroads. With legendary events like the UEFA Champions League fueling passion and rapid online growth disrupting tradition, the region’s patchwork of evolving regulations, from strict oversight in Germany to uncharted territory in Ireland, sets the stage for bold innovation and fierce competition. What’s next for Europe’s betting future?Leading Sports Betting Market, Key Players:Betson ABFlutter Entertainment PLCDraftKings Co., Ltd.Kindred Group PLC1XBET22BETSports PesaFORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUPLAS VEGAS SANDS CORPORATION (U.S.),Entain (U.K.),MGM Resorts InternationalWynn Resorts Holdings LLC.NOVIBET (Greece)Galaxy Entertainment Group LimitedResorts World at Sentosa Pte. 