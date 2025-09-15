Global Plastic Recycling Market Outlook 2025–2035 | CAGR 8.7% & Market Trends

Plastic Recycling Market

Plastic recycling market size will hit USD 47 Billion by 2035, driven by 8.7% CAGR and growth in packaging, automotive, and consumer goods recycling.

CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plastic recycling market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period (2025-2035). The plastic recycling market growth is largely influenced by surging global concern about environmental pollution, strict government policies to limit plastic waste, and advanced technology in recycling processes. In addition, the market for recycled plastic is increasing in the packaging application of a wide range of products due to the strong demand for safe and long-lasting packaging materials, and this is expected to propel the growth of the market throughout the forecast period. The plastic recycling market growth is largely influenced by surging global concern about environmental pollution, strict government policies to limit plastic waste, and advanced technology in recycling processes. In addition, the market for recycled plastic is increasing in the packaging application of a wide range of products due to the strong demand for safe and long-lasting packaging materials, and this is expected to propel the growth of the market throughout the forecast period. For instance, according to the UK Plastics Pact report by Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP), 100% of plastic in packaging will be reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

Packaging Industry Leads the Plastic Recycling Market with Increased Sustainability Needs

The packaging industry led the plastic recycling market over the forecast period. A range of plastic products, such as polyethylene terephthalate, high-density polyethylene, and polypropylene, are being recycled and utilized in various packaging applications globally. The need for eco-friendly packaging is rising due to the growing awareness among consumers regarding the advantages of recycled plastics and this is likely to drive the market through the forecast period. Likewise, according to the Coca-Cola Company data, by 2025, 100% of its packaging will be recyclable, and recycled plastics will be used more in food-grade packaging due to the customer demand regarding sustainability. Such rising demand for recycled plastic within the packaging industry is likely to drive increased recycling of plastics, and subsequently propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Market Players Outlook

The major companies operating in the global plastic recycling market include ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V., Clean Tech U.K. Ltd., Far Eastern Group, and Indorama Ventures Public Company Ltd., among others. Market players are leveraging partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisition strategies for business expansion and innovative product development to maintain their market positioning.

Recent Developments Market players are leveraging partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisition strategies for business expansion and innovative product development to maintain their market positioning.Recent Developments• In June 2025, NMMC initiated the Plastic and E-waste Recyclothon on World Environment Day 2025, at NMMC headquarters in collaboration with the Mumbai project to develop a plastic-free city by eliminating plastic pollution, responding to the growing environmental issues and pollution in the city.• In May of 2025, PPG introduced PPG EnviroLuxe Plus powder coatings that consist of up to 18% industrial plastic waste. The launch emphasizes growing environmental issues and help in reducing industrial plastic waste. The resulting coating material is utilized for the improvement of product durability and appearance, in alignment with sustainability, reducing the carbon footprint by delivering durable protection and improved performance.• In May 2025, Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. developed and launched a new technology to recycle high-quality plastic from automotive plastic parts. Recycling of waste plastic aligns with the increased environmental issues. They have partnered with Isono Co., Ltd. to source quality raw material to be recycled. The technology speeds up horizontal recycling for reuse in the same components and helps in CO2 reduction.• In September 2024, Indorama Ventures, Dhunseri Ventures, and Varun Beverages have entered into a joint venture to set up PET recycling plants in India with an annual rPET capacity of 100 kilotons. With plants under development in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Odisha, the initiative meets India's growing demand for recycled plastics fueled by regulatory requirements and sustainability objectives. This partnership increases recycling infrastructure and helps build a circular economy.• In April 2024, Veolia Huafei, a Chinese subsidiary of Veolia, extended its collaboration with L'Oréal in to include additional recycled plastics such as r-PP and r-PET in addition to r-HDPE. The partnership aligns with L'Oréal's sustainability objectives by enhancing material diversity, carbon emissions reduction, and resource usage decrease. Veolia, a pioneering company in ecological transformation, uses its worldwide recycling network, including its subsidiary Reef, to provide high-quality recycled plastics to numerous industries across China. The firm has significant certifications and recently launched its global recycled plastics brand, PlastiLoop, to advance a circular economy as well as alleviate plastic pollution globally.

Some of the Key Companies in the Plastic Recycling Market include- • Addonn Polycomponds Pvt. Ltd.
• Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Inc.
• B. Schoenberg & Co.
• Bingo Industries, Ltd.
• Clean Tech Inc.
• Covanta Energy Corp.
• Custom Polymers, Inc.
• DS Smith Plc
• Eastman Chemical Co.
• Envision Plastics Industries LLC
• Far Eastern Group
• Fresh Pak Corp.
• Gravita India, Ltd.
• Indorama Ventures Public Company Ltd.
• Kuusakoski Group Oy
• KW Plastics
• MBA Polymers Inc.
• Mohawk Industries, Inc.
• Phoenix Technologies International LLC
• Plastipak Packaging, Inc.
• RJM International, Inc.
• Stericycle, Inc.
• Terracycle US, Inc.
• Ultra Poly Corp.
• Vikoz Enterprises, Inc.
• Waste Connections Inc.
• Waste Management, Inc.

Plastic Recycling Market Segmentation Analysis

Global Plastic Recycling Market by Product Type
• Polyethylene (PE)
• Polypropylene (PP)
• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
• Polystyrene
• Others

Global Plastic Recycling Market by Application
• Packaging
• Construction
• Electricals & Electronics
• Automotive
• Medical Device
• Others

Regional Analysis
• North America
o United States
o Canada
• Europe
o UK
o Germany
o Italy
o Spain
o France
o Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o ASEAN Economies (Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Other)
o Australia and New Zealand
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Latin America
o Middle East and Africa

