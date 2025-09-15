Livestock Genomics Testing Market to Increase at 9.3% CAGR, Reaching $3.7 Billion by 2034

Increasing demand for high-quality animal protein, advancements in genetic sequencing technologies, rising awareness among farmers about the genetic improvement

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The livestock genomics testing market size was valued at $1.5 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $3.7 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2025 to 2034.Livestock genomics testing services involve the analysis of DNA of animals to identify genetic traits that influence productivity, disease resistance, fertility, and other economically important characteristics. These services are utilized to improve breeding decisions, enhance animal health, and boost overall farm efficiency. Key offerings include parentage verification, genetic trait analysis, genomic selection, and marker-assisted selection. Service providers can deliver insights that help farmers and breeders select animals with desirable traits by leveraging next-generation sequencing (NGS), SNP genotyping, and bioinformatics tools.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A325831 Major factors driving the the livestock genomics testing market growth are the growing demand for government and private sector support, improving breeding strategies and productivity, and rising awareness among livestock farmers. Government and private sector support serve as a major catalyst accelerating the livestock genomics testing market opportunities for growth, providing crucial funding, infrastructure, and collaborative frameworks that drive innovation and adoption. According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, India, the Union Cabinet approved the Revised National Program for Dairy Development (NPDD), a Central Sector Scheme, with an additional budget of $125 million, bringing the total to $348.75 million for the 15th Finance Commission period (2021-22 to 2025-26). Public agencies and research organizations around the world increasingly recognize the value of genomics in addressing global challenges, such as food security, disease resistance, and sustainable agriculture, and are investing heavily in grants, subsidies, and public–private partnerships. These initiatives help establish genomic reference databases, facilitate the validation of novel genetic markers, and support the development of standardized testing protocols. On the private side, agribiotech firms, genomic technology companies, and livestock breeding corporations are channeling substantial capital into R&D, leading to the launch of advanced genetic testing platforms and commercial services for routine farm-level use. By sharing risk and resources through co-funded projects and cooperative breeding schemes, both sectors accelerate scalability, reduce per-test costs, and foster farmer confidence.Increased focus on breeding improvement is a major factor driving the growth of the livestock genomics testing market. According to 2025 article by Oxford University, Genetic improvement has a proven track record of productivity enhancements, and following implementation, genetic improvement is permanent and cumulative. Livestock producers are increasingly prioritizing genetic selection to enhance desirable traits such as disease resistance, reproductive efficiency, feed conversion, and meat or milk quality. Genomics testing enables precise identification of animals with superior genetic profiles, allowing for more informed breeding decisions and accelerated genetic gains across generations. As global demand for high-quality animal protein rises, producers are under pressure to optimize productivity and sustainability, which further fuels the adoption of advanced breeding technologies. Additionally, government and private sector initiatives aimed at improving national herd genetics and reducing economic losses due to disease and low productivity are boosting investments in genomics-based breeding programs. This growing emphasis on genetic improvement to meet both economic and consumer-driven demands is significantly propelling the expansion of the livestock genomics testing industry Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/livestock-genomics-testing-market/purchase-options The livestock genomics testing market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into genotyping services, whole genome sequencing (WGS), trait testing, genomic selection (GEBV), embryo testing, disease gene screening, and others. On the basis of application, the market is classified into selective breeding, productivity enhancement, food safety, disease resistance, and others. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Australia and rest of LAMEA).On the basis of type, the genotyping services segment was the major revenue contributor in the livestock genomics testing market in 2024. This is attributed to its critical role in enabling precise genetic analysis, selection, and breeding decisions. Genotyping services allow for the identification of genetic markers associated with desirable traits such as disease resistance, productivity, fertility, and meat or milk quality.On the basis of application, the selective breeding segment was the major revenue contributor in 2024. This is attributed to the pivotal role in improving genetic traits across livestock populations. This application allows farmers and breeders to make informed mating decisions based on precise genetic data, leading to offspring with desirable characteristics such as higher milk yield, faster growth rates, disease resistance, improved fertility, and better feed efficiency.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A325831 On the basis of region, North America accounted for a majority of the livestock genomics testing market share in 2024 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to a combination of advanced.Major key players that operate in the global Livestock Genomics Testing industry are Neogen Corporation, Genus Plc, Illumina, Inc., Zoetis Genetics, Semex Alliance, Agresearch Limited, CRV, Easy DNA, Animal Genetics and XytoVet.Key TakeawaysAccording to livestock genomics testing market trends, by type, the genotyping services segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2024.According to livestock genomics testing market analysis, by application, the selective breeding segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2024.By region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2024. 