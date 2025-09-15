MS Polymers Market Size to Reach USD 12 Billion by 2035 | Global Growth & Trends
The global MS polymers market is projected to reach USD 12 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% with rising demand in adhesives and sealants.CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MS polymers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2025-2035). MS Polymers are mainly used in the production of adhesives and sealants owing to their high bonding and sealing capabilities. The growth and expansion of the construction, automotive, and general manufacturing industries have fueled demand for advanced adhesives and sealants, leading to the demand for MS Polymers.
Click to get a Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @
https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/ms-polymers-market
Market Trend
Growing demand for Green and Sustainable Products
The important feature of MS polymers is that molten MS polymers are commonly solvent-free, and have a strong effect in reducing emissions of harmful materials during application. It does not have formaldehyde, isocyanate, or solvent. It is harmless to the environment and the human body. This property not only contributes to providing a healthier working environment but also meets the prevailing global trends toward decreased VOC emissions. With increasing consumer perception of sustainable and green products, several industries are embracing eco-friendly products, primarily in the construction, automotive, and marine industries, while MS polymers can be applied in various segments. For instance, in February 2024, Kaneka Corp. introduced its KANEKA biodegradable polymer Green Planet. The Green Planet is a 100%-biomass-derived biodegradable polymer produced by Kaneka from environmentally conscious solutions that are not reliant on petroleum resources. It shows superior biodegradability in a broad variety of environments and breaks down readily into CO2 and water, supporting the environmental pollution issue caused by plastics.
Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.omrglobal.com/buy-now/ms-polymers-market
Market Limitations and Challenges
• Performance Competition: Substitutes such as silicone and polyurethane adhesives are still strong competitors.
• Processing Complexity: MS polymers usually have to be made and formulated with advanced techniques.
Market Players Outlook
The major companies operating in the global MS polymers market include 3M Company, Arkema (Bostik), H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and Sika AG, among others. Many market players are leveraging partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisition strategies for business expansion and innovative product development to maintain their market positioning.
Recent Developments
• In July 2024, Mohm Chemical introduced x'traseal MS-602, an MS polymer sealant for the building and construction industry. x'traseal MS-602 is specifically designed as a multi-purpose sealant to seal joints of prefabricated buildings or concrete panels, expansion and connection joints in the building and construction industry, sealing between door and window frames, bonding or sealing of natural stones and aluminium sub-frames, and movement or perimeter joints around buildings.
Request for Customization: https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/ms-polymers-market
Some of the Key Companies in the MS Polymers Market include-
• 3M Co.
• AGC Group
• American Sealants, Inc.
• Arkema Group
• DL Chemicals
• Evonik Industries AG
• Forgeway Ltd.
• H.B. Fuller, Tremco Illbruck GmbH & Co. Kg
• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
• Hermann Otto GmbH
• Kaneka Corp.
• Kisling AG
• Mapei S.P.A.
• Merz+Benteli AG
• Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
• Novachem Corp. Ltd.
• Permabond LLC
• Sika AG
• Soudal Group
• Tech-Masters
• Tremco Illbruck GmbH & Co. Kg
• Wacker Chemie AG
• Weicon GmbH &Co.Kg
• Weiss Chemie + Technik GmbH & Co. Kg
MS Polymers Market Segmentation Analysis
Global MS Polymers Market by Type
• Silyl Modified Polyethers (SMP)
• Silyl Terminated Polyurethanes (SPUR)
Global MS Polymers Market by Application
• Adhesives& Sealants
• Coating
Global MS Polymers Market by Industry
• Building & Construction
• Automotive & Transportation
• Industrial Assembly
• Electronics
• Others
Regional Analysis
• North America
o United States
o Canada
• Europe
o UK
o Germany
o Italy
o Spain
o France
o Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o ASEAN Economies (Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Other)
o Australia and New Zealand
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Latin America
o Middle East and Africa
Our Some Trending Reports
Telecom Tower Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/telecom-tower-market-applications-australia-south-korea-uc3ff
Custom Casting Services Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/custom-casting-services-market-applications-belgium-mn3kf
Under Water Acoustic Communication Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/under-water-acoustic-communication-market-growth-size-uyuxf
Mobile Access Control Platform Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/mobile-access-control-platform-market-growth-size-0dajf
Animal Based Immune Health Supplement Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/animal-based-immune-health-supplement-market-applications-c4lbf
U.V. and Blue Light Blocking Material Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/uv-blue-light-blocking-material-market-applications-ur4hf
Ultra-Wideband Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/ultra-wideband-market-applications-australia-south-4aivf
Wireless Router Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/wireless-router-market-applications-belgium-sweden-inopf
Submarine Optical Fibre Cable Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/submarine-optical-fibre-cable-market-applications-qpinf
Anurag Tiwari
Orion Market Research Pvt Ltd
+91 91798 28694
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.