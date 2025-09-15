MS Polymers Market Size to Reach USD 12 Billion by 2035 | Global Growth & Trends

MS Polymer Market

The global MS polymers market is projected to reach USD 12 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% with rising demand in adhesives and sealants.

CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MS polymers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2025-2035). MS Polymers are mainly used in the production of adhesives and sealants owing to their high bonding and sealing capabilities. The growth and expansion of the construction, automotive, and general manufacturing industries have fueled demand for advanced adhesives and sealants, leading to the demand for MS Polymers.Click to get a Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @Market TrendGrowing demand for Green and Sustainable ProductsThe important feature of MS polymers is that molten MS polymers are commonly solvent-free, and have a strong effect in reducing emissions of harmful materials during application. It does not have formaldehyde, isocyanate, or solvent. It is harmless to the environment and the human body. This property not only contributes to providing a healthier working environment but also meets the prevailing global trends toward decreased VOC emissions. With increasing consumer perception of sustainable and green products, several industries are embracing eco-friendly products, primarily in the construction, automotive, and marine industries, while MS polymers can be applied in various segments. For instance, in February 2024, Kaneka Corp. introduced its KANEKA biodegradable polymer Green Planet. The Green Planet is a 100%-biomass-derived biodegradable polymer produced by Kaneka from environmentally conscious solutions that are not reliant on petroleum resources. It shows superior biodegradability in a broad variety of environments and breaks down readily into CO2 and water, supporting the environmental pollution issue caused by plastics.Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.omrglobal.com/buy-now/ms-polymers-market Market Limitations and Challenges• Performance Competition: Substitutes such as silicone and polyurethane adhesives are still strong competitors.• Processing Complexity: MS polymers usually have to be made and formulated with advanced techniques.Market Players OutlookThe major companies operating in the global MS polymers market include 3M Company, Arkema (Bostik), H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and Sika AG, among others. Many market players are leveraging partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisition strategies for business expansion and innovative product development to maintain their market positioning.Recent Developments• In July 2024, Mohm Chemical introduced x'traseal MS-602, an MS polymer sealant for the building and construction industry. x'traseal MS-602 is specifically designed as a multi-purpose sealant to seal joints of prefabricated buildings or concrete panels, expansion and connection joints in the building and construction industry, sealing between door and window frames, bonding or sealing of natural stones and aluminium sub-frames, and movement or perimeter joints around buildings.Request for Customization: https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/ms-polymers-market Some of the Key Companies in the MS Polymers Market include-• 3M Co.• AGC Group• American Sealants, Inc.• Arkema Group• DL Chemicals• Evonik Industries AG• Forgeway Ltd.• H.B. Fuller, Tremco Illbruck GmbH & Co. Kg• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA• Hermann Otto GmbH• Kaneka Corp.• Kisling AG• Mapei S.P.A.• Merz+Benteli AG• Momentive Performance Materials Inc.• Novachem Corp. Ltd.• Permabond LLC• Sika AG• Soudal Group• Tech-Masters• Tremco Illbruck GmbH & Co. Kg• Wacker Chemie AG• Weicon GmbH &Co.Kg• Weiss Chemie + Technik GmbH & Co. MS Polymers Market Segmentation AnalysisGlobal MS Polymers Market by Type• Silyl Modified Polyethers (SMP)• Silyl Terminated Polyurethanes (SPUR)Global MS Polymers Market by Application• Adhesives& Sealants• CoatingGlobal MS Polymers Market by Industry• Building & Construction• Automotive & Transportation• Industrial Assembly• Electronics• OthersRegional Analysis• North Americao United Stateso Canada• Europeo UKo Germanyo Italyo Spaino Franceo Rest of Europe• Asia-Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao ASEAN Economies (Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Other)o Australia and New Zealando Rest of Asia-Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Latin Americao Middle East and Africa

