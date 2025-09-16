Directional Drilling Services Market to Reach USD $22.96 Billion by 2029 at 7.9 CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Directional Drilling Services Market In 2025?

The market size for directional drilling services has seen significant growth in the past few years. The market is projected to increase from $15.76 billion in 2024 to $16.93 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The increased growth during the historic period can be attributed to several factors such as an increase in oil and gas exploration, offshore exploration and production, intricate reservoir geology as well as cost-efficiency and time savings. Other contributing factors include the adoption of horizontal drilling, environmental and regulatory considerations along with the challenges of deepwater exploration.

The market size for directional drilling services is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years, reaching a value of $22.96 billion in 2029 with a 7.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This expected surge during the forecasted period can be linked to factors such as renewable energy infrastructure development, increasing need for natural gas, geopolitical influences and energy security, economical feasibility of non-conventional resources, and emphasis on reducing emissions. Prominent trends expected during this period comprise advancements in directional drilling technology, heightened focus on wellbore positioning and surveying, the use of automation and robotics, collaboration and partnerships, as well as geosteering and reservoir navigation.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Directional Drilling Services Market?

The directional drilling services market is predicted to expand in the future, owing to an escalation in oil and gas extraction from unconventional reserves. This entails transforming crude oil and natural gas harvested from wells into practical petroleum commodities for the public. To optimize the extraction of oil and gas reserves, directional drilling is not limited to vertical orientations but also operates at various angles. The U.S. Energy Information Administration, an American government organization, confirmed in March 2024 that the average US crude oil production, inclusive of condensate, amounted to 12.9 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2023. In December 2023, the US saw its highest peak of crude oil production, surpassing 13.3 million b/d for that month. On the contrary, Saudi Aramco, owned by the state of Saudi Arabia, has recently discarded plans to scale up production capacity to 13.0 million b/d by 2027. Thus, the rise in oil and gas production is fueling the progression of the directional drilling services market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Directional Drilling Services Industry?

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Directional Drilling Services Industry?

Key players in the directional drilling services market are developing progressive products like DeviDrill RSS (Rotary Steerable System) to increase precision in drilling, enhance operational productivity, and lower expenses involved in complicated wellbore navigation tasks. DeviDrill RSS is a progressive directional drilling tool designed to guide the drill bit on an accurate, predetermined path, even as it rotates non-stop. For example, in October 2022, Devico AS, a firm based in Norway specializing in directional core drilling services and borehole surveying solutions, introduced its directional drilling tool, DeviDrill RSS. This Rotary Steerable System is structured for improved directional drilling capabilities in tough rock formations, promising increased efficiency and precision for operations such as mineral exploration, geotechnical evaluations, and deviation management. It also allows faster drilling with accurate steering, crucial for the directional drilling industry.

What Segments Are Covered In The Directional Drilling Services Market Report?

The directional drilling servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Services: Logging-While-Drilling (LWD), Rotary Steerable System (RSS), Measurement While Drilling (MWD) And Survey, Drag Analysis, Well Bore Positioning, Other Services

2) By Well Type: Horizontal, Multilateral, Extended Reach

3) By Application: Onshore, Offshore

Subsegments:

1) By Horizontal Wells: Conventional Horizontal Wells, Unconventional Horizontal Wells

2) By Multilateral Wells: Open Hole Multilateral Wells, Cased Hole Multilateral Wells

3) By Extended Reach Wells: Extended Reach Drilling (ERD), Ultra-Extended Reach Drilling

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Directional Drilling Services Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the market for directional drilling services, with Asia-Pacific following as the second largest region. The report on the directional drilling services market includes an analysis of the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

