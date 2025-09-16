Painting And Wall Covering Contractors Market Size Worth $266.01 Bn by 2029 - Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Painting And Wall Covering Contractors Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Painting And Wall Covering Contractors Market Worth?

The painting and wall covering contractors market size has shown consistent growth over the past few years. An increase from $222.86 billion in 2024 to $229.73 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% is projected. This growth during the historic period can be traced back to factors such as construction and real estate activities, home renovation and remodeling, aesthetic patterns and design choices, commercial and industrial projects, and property maintenance.

The market for painting and wall covering contractors is predicted to exhibit reliable growth in the forthcoming years. Its value is forecasted to reach $266.01 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include environmentally friendly construction methods, advancements in materials and approaches, trends in interior design, both commercial and residential building projects, and the state of the economy. Key trends to watch out for in the forecast period range from compliance with health and safety regulations, to the rise of digital marketing and web visibility, the introduction of innovative application methods, energy-efficient coatings, and an upswing in residential refurbishment projects.

What Are The Factors Driving The Painting And Wall Covering Contractors Market?

The growth of the painting and wall-covering contractors market is expected to be driven by the rising demand for housing. Housing typically refers to any residential structure built for the accommodation of one or more families. These contractors carry out a range of home maintenance tasks, including coloring of floors, roofs, buildings, and walls. They may also be involved in overseeing and potentially instructing on these tasks. Thus, an upsurge in the housing and dwellings demand simultaneously escalates the requirement for painting and wall-covering contractors. For example, in March 2023, the United States Census Bureau, a primary US-based federal statistical agency, reported that the number of private housing units authorized by construction permits in February 2023 reached 1,524,000 on an annually adjusted seasonal basis, marking a 13.8% rise from the January rate that was adjusted to 1,339,000. Consequently, the mounting demand for housing is stimulating the growth of the painting and wall covering contractors market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Painting And Wall Covering Contractors Market?

Major players in the Painting And Wall Covering Contractors include:

• Saint-Gobain Adfors America Inc.

• Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

• Asian Paints Ltd.

• Benjamin Moore & Co.

• A.S. Création Tapeten AG

• J. Josephson Inc.

• Sanderson Design Group plc

• Grandeco Wallfashion NV

• York Wallcoverings Inc.

• Dal-Tile LLC

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Painting And Wall Covering Contractors Market?

A significant emerging trend in the painting and wall covering contractors market is the adoption of cutting-edge technological advancements in paintings. Prominent companies in the market are concentrating on the use of such innovatively designed paintings to solidify their market status. As a case in point, PPG Industries Inc., a renowned American firm known for manufacturing specialized materials, coatings, and paints, unveiled their newest product called Copper Armor in April 2022. This revolutionary interior paint, equipped with Corning Guardiant copper technology, can eradicate 99.9% of bacteria and viruses within two hours of exposure. Copper Armor makes use of Corning Guardiant copper ion technology as an additive, which was tested at Dr. Charles Gerba's microbiology lab at the University of Arizona, confirming its constant sanitizing effect on walls and its bacteria-killing property. The recent Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registration denotes the availability of the first Guardiant-enabled product in the American market.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Painting And Wall Covering Contractors Market Share?

The painting and wall covering contractors market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Wall Panel, Wall Paper, Tile, Metal Wall Covering, Other Products

2) By Application: New Construction, Renovation

3) By End-User: Residential, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Wall Panel: Wood Panels, PVC Panels, MDF Panels, Acoustic Panels

2) By Wall Paper: Vinyl Wallpaper, Non-Woven Wallpaper, Paper Wallpaper, Fabric Wallpaper

3) By Tile: Ceramic Tiles, Porcelain Tiles, Glass Tiles, Natural Stone Tiles

4) By Metal Wall Covering: Aluminum Panels, Steel Panels, Copper Panels, Zinc Panels

5) By Other Products: Decorative Wall Murals, Textured Paints, Wall Decals, Specialty Coatings

What Are The Regional Trends In The Painting And Wall Covering Contractors Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific stood out as the dominant region in the painting and wall covering contractors market. Expected growth trends for this market are included in a comprehensive report that also analyzes the following regions: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

