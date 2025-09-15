Polyolefin Pipes Market Report: Growth at 5.9% CAGR, USD 42 Billion by 2035

Polyolefin Pipe Market

Global polyolefin pipe market is projected to reach USD 42 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% with rising demand across infrastructure and irrigation.

CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Polyolefin pipe market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2025-2035). Polyolefin pipes, primarily made of polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP), have become increasingly popular compared to conventional materials such as steel, copper, and concrete due to their strong, flexible, economical, and corrosion-resistant properties. Polyolefin pipes are gaining popularity in irrigation applications because they prove to be efficient in maintaining an effective as well as cost-effective water management system. Water is scarce in certain regions, and water management with proper distribution of it is crucial to achieving maximum production from agriculture.Click to get a Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @Market DynamicsPolyolefin Pipes Market Booms with the Rise in Sprinkler and Drip IrrigationSprinkler and drip irrigation is an innovative mode of irrigation wherein the water is supplied under pressure and sprayed from nozzles mounted on a system of pipes. Sprinkler and drip irrigation are expanding with rising water shortages and a need to boost agricultural and resource productivity. The developments in sprinkler and drip irrigation increase the demand for polyolefin pipes, as they are known to be highly abrasion-resistant, efficient, and possess corrosion resistance for a long service life. For instance, in February 2024, the Indian government set a goal to reach 10 million (1 crore) hectares covered under drip and sprinkler irrigation in 5 years from 2021-22. While supporting this, the government made a drip and sprinkler irrigation fund of $1.2 billion (₹100 billion) with the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), an Indian apex regulatory agency for the comprehensive regulation of regional rural banks and apex cooperative banks in India.Technological Advancement Transforming the Polyolefin Pipes MarketTechnological developments are gaining popularity and transforming the polyolefin pipes market. Several market players are focusing on advancing polyolefin pipes with innovative technologies that offer next-generation features such as high strength, lightweight, energy efficiency, and cost-effectiveness to attain a competitive edge in the polyolefin pipes market. For instance, in January 2024, Borouge introduced new polyolefin solutions for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. These advances are designed to meet the growing demand for high-performance materials in sectors such as infrastructure, water management, and energy. The new solutions focus on improving the flexibility, durability, and environmental sustainability of PE and PP pipes that are necessary for a broad range of applications, including gas distribution, water supply, and wastewater management. This launch aligns with the wider trend in the polyolefin pipes market, where manufacturers are presenting advanced materials to meet the needs of expanding infrastructure projects.Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.omrglobal.com/buy-now/polyolefin-pipe-market Recent Developments• In October 2024, Borouge partnered with Union Pipes Industry to improve the production and recycling capabilities of polyolefin materials, significantly contributing to the circular economy in the UAE. Union Pipes Industry is a UAE-based manufacturer of large-diameter HDPE and PP plastic pipes in the UAE.Request for Customization: https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/polyolefin-pipe-market Some of the Key Companies in the Polyolefin Pipe Market include-• Advanced Drainage Systems• AGRU• Aliaxis Group SA/NV• Aquatherm LP• Arya Sasol Polymer Co.• Asahi Kasei Group• BASF• Blue Diamond Industries• Chevron Phillips Chemical Co.• Future Pipe Industries• GF Piping Systems• Infra Pipe Solutions Ltd.• JM Eagle• Nan Ya Plastics Corp.• Pars Ethylene Kish Co.• Polyplastics Co., Ltd.• Prinsco, Inc.• TERAPLAST S.A.• Thai-Asia P.E. Pipe Co., Ltd.• United Poly Systems• Vesbo Group• WESTMAN Group• WL Plastics Corp.Polyolefin Pipe Market Segmentation AnalysisGlobal Polyolefin pipes Market by Material• High density polyethylene (HDPE)• Low density polyethylene (LDPE)• Linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE)• Cross Linking PolyethyleneGlobal Polyolefin pipes Market by Application• Irrigation• Wastewater Drainage• Gas & oil extraction• Construction• Industrial• OthersRegional Analysis• North Americao United Stateso Canada• Europeo UKo Germanyo Italyo Spaino Franceo Rest of Europe• Asia-Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao ASEAN Economies (Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Other)o Australia and New Zealando Rest of Asia-Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Latin Americao Middle East and AfricaOur Some Trending ReportsAbrasives Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/abrasives-market-forecast-trends-europe-asia-pacific-1adaf Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/dynamic-random-access-memory-dram-market-applications-b0xkf Asia-Pacific Additive Manufacturing & Material Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/asia-pacific-additive-manufacturing-material-market-g4fxf US Tube Packaging Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/us-tube-packaging-market-outlook-20242033-trends-efq7f Myocardial Infarction Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/myocardial-infarction-market-forecast-trends-g3b9f Tungstic Acid Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/tungstic-acid-market-applications-belgium-sweden-iwedf Asia-Pacific Automotive Data Logger Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/asia-pacific-automotive-data-logger-market-applications-cfzjf Talc Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/talc-market-size-trends-europe-asia-pacific-north-zbwkf

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.