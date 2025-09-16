Restaurant Buildings Market Set to Reach $361.81 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Restaurant Buildings Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Restaurant Buildings Market Through 2025?

Over the past few years, there's been a substantial growth in the market size for restaurant buildings. The market, which was valued at $264.69 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $279.34 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. Factors contributing to this historical growth include emerging dining trends amongst consumers, patterns of urbanization and population density, enhancement in economic conditions and disposable income, diversity and advancements in culinary practices, along with the flourishing tourism and hospitality industry.

The restaurant buildings market size is predicted to experience robust expansion in the coming years, reaching a value of $361.81 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This advancement during the projection period is attributable to factors such as health and wellness trends, sustainable practices, incorporating technology, adjusting to varied consumer behaviors, and urban redevelopment. Key trends observed for this forecast period include versatile seating configurations, implementing health and safety protocols, the incorporation of biophilic design features, spaces devoted to culinary experiences, and designs centered around community engagement.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Restaurant Buildings Market?

The growth of the restaurant buildings market is anticipated to be driven by the escalating demand for restaurants. The consistent expansion of this market is largely due to the rising preferences for family food festivities, convenience foods, prepared meals, and deli meats. The busy lifestyle of millennials and the worldwide growth of active workforce have impacted restaurant food consumption patterns, which is expected to contribute to the global growth of the restaurant building industry. A case in point is a report from the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based executive office of the statistics authority, stating that the total number of restaurants in the UK in 2022 was 101,785, a considerable increase from 95,060 in 2021. Consequently, the growth of the restaurant buildings market is fueled by the surging demand for restaurants.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Restaurant Buildings Market?

Major players in the Restaurant Buildings include:

• DESCCO Design & Construction Inc.

• Stovall Construction Inc.

• Tech 24 Construction Inc.

• Hilbers Inc.

• Hencken & Gaines Inc.

• RCA Contractors Inc.

• Shingobee Builders Inc.

• The Beam Team Inc.

• GCM Construction Inc.

• Prodigy Construction Company.

What Are The Top Trends In The Restaurant Buildings Industry?

The restaurant buildings market is increasingly witnessing new product innovations as a key trend embraced by prominent companies operating within the sector. These corporations are focusing on the creation of advanced and cutting-edge technologies in building construction to consolidate their market position. For instance, in October 2022, Australia-based commercial building and construction enterprise, Luyten 3D – known for their 3D printing capabilities in building construction, launched the Platypus X12 concrete printer. This AI-driven mobile concrete 3D printer, designed particularly for the commercial building and construction domain, is one among the largest printers globally. It can be effortlessly converted into a 12x6 mobile crane within 20 minutes to print large-scale structures. The printer uses optical and sound-based artificial intelligence for data-driven concrete printing.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Restaurant Buildings Market

The restaurant buildings market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type Of Restaurant: Limited-Service Restaurants, Cafeterias, Buffets, Full-Service Restaurants, Ghost Restaurants

2) By Equipment Type: Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, Heavy Construction Vehicles, Other Equipment Types

3) By Building Construction Type: New Construction, Reconstruction And Renovation

Subsegments:

1) By Limited-Service Restaurants: Fast Food Restaurants, Fast Casual Restaurants, Coffee Shops, Snack Bars

2) By Cafeterias: School Cafeterias, Hospital Cafeterias, Corporate Cafeterias, College Cafeterias

3) By Buffets: All-You-Can-Eat Buffets, Specialty Buffets, International Buffets

4) By Full-Service Restaurants: Casual Dining, Fine Dining, Family Style Restaurants, Theme Restaurants

5) By Ghost Restaurants: Delivery-Only Concepts, Virtual Kitchen Brands, Cloud Kitchens

Global Restaurant Buildings Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific held the leading position in the restaurant buildings market. The report on this market encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

