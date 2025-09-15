Dnotitia’s ‘Seahorse Cloud 2.0’ Ushers in a New Era of Enterprise AI with ‘AgentOps’

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dnotitia Inc. (Dnotitia), a company specializing in long-term memory AI and semiconductor-integrated solutions, has officially launched ‘Seahorse Cloud 2.0’, a vector database SaaS platform for enterprises. This new version focuses on simplifying the complex development and operational processes that the companies face when adopting AI technology.

The previously launched ‘Seahorse Cloud 1.0’, released last year, provided a cloud-based, fully managed (All-in-One SaaS) vector database. It lowered the barrier to AI adoption by supporting RAGOps(Retrieval-Augmented Generation Operations) based on MCP(Model Context Protocol), allowing users to easily set up a vector DB and RAG environment with just a few clicks.

The core of ‘Seahorse Cloud 2.0’ is the new ‘AgentOps’ feature. This goes beyond traditional RAG-based chatbots, helping companies directly design and operate customized AI agents they need. Users can freely link various tools, including LLM settings, vector database, storage, deployment, and external MCP tools, to configure and manage their desired agents. It also enables the development, deployment, and operation of specialized AI agents for specific tasks, such as ‘Mnemos-coder’ for source code analysis and ‘Mnemos-analyst’ for business intelligence(BI) data analysis.

Additionally, AgentOps is not limited to the cloud environment. It can also be applied to Dnotitia’s MCP-based AI workstation, the ‘Mnemos Workstation’. This workstation supports secure and independent operation for organizations by including built-in functions for managing user-specific vector databases, storage, and agent configurations in an on-premise environment. This enables companies to create more flexible AI infrastructure strategies.

“While ‘Seahorse Cloud 1.0’ automated the setup for vector DB and RAG systems through RAGOps, ‘Seahorse Cloud 2.0’ introduces AgentOps as a new paradigm,” said Moo-Kyoung Chung, CEO of Dnotitia. “Now, companies can move beyond simple system construction to directly design and operate customized AI agents. Dnotitia will continue to provide frontier solutions that lead the AI era, driving the successful AI transformation(AX) of businesses.”

Furthermore, Dnotitia’s technological prowess has been recognized internationally. In April, the company was featured in CB Insights’ ‘2025 AI 100’ list, which comprehensively evaluates companies based on factors. This prestigious recognition highlights Dnotitia’s standing in the AI infrastructure sector, particularly in the vector database field. More recently, the company was included in a report on ‘135 Promising Companies Composing the AI Agent Technology Stack,’ where it was praised for providing a competitive solution in the vector database field, specifically for its information retrieval precision and scalability.

