Shanghai Taste’s Exclusive Menu Rollout Captivates Southwest Las Vegas Diners

ShangHai Taste New Dishes at ShangHai Taste

Vegas diners are flocking to Shanghai Taste's exclusive menu rollout as social media buzz grows and early favorites emerge from Chef Jimmy Li’s new creations.

The best cumin lamb I have ever had” — Jason Harris, Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the highly anticipated rollout of its new exclusive menu continues, Shanghai Taste , led by James Beard Award semi-finalist Chef Jimmy Li, is drawing significant buzz and a captivating response from the Las Vegas community. The "Southwest Specials Menu," a series of 16 new dishes created exclusively for the restaurant’s popular Southwest location, has reached its mid-point, and the momentum is building.Since the campaign began in early September, diners have eagerly followed along as two new dishes are unveiled every Tuesday and Friday at 3 PM on the restaurant's official social media channels. This unique surprise-and-reveal approach has sparked widespread social media excitement and community engagement. Posts showcasing the new dishes have gone viral, with customers sharing their experiences and speculating on what flavors will be revealed next.The campaign has not only been a hit online but has also translated into a tangible, enthusiastic response in the restaurant. Early favorites from the new menu are already emerging, with diners returning to try the latest creations while enjoying the classic Shanghai Taste specialties they know and love.“The reaction from our guests has been incredible,” said Chef Jimmy Li. “The energy and passion they bring to our restaurant every week, excited to try the new dishes, is exactly what we hoped for. This menu is a tribute to the vibrant culinary scene here, and seeing the community embrace it has been truly rewarding.”Shanghai Taste continues to raise the bar for authentic and innovative Shanghainese dining in the U.S. Diners are encouraged to follow the restaurant on Instagram (@shanghai_taste) and Facebook (@ShanghaiTasteLV) to be the first to know about the remaining dish reveals and to experience the menu as it unfolds.About Shanghai TasteFounded by Chef Jimmy Li and business partner Joe Muscaglione, Shanghai Taste is an award-winning restaurant located in the heart of Las Vegas's Chinatown. Renowned for its authentic Shanghainese cuisine, including its famous Xiao Long Bao (soup dumplings), the restaurant has received national and international acclaim for its dedication to traditional flavors and innovative approach to dining.Media Contact

