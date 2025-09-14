Before 70,000 Fans in Las Vegas, Terence Crawford is Crowned Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion of the World

On a historic night in Las Vegas, as part of Riyadh Season 2025, Terence Crawford became the undisputed super middleweight champion before 70,000 fans

LAS VEGAS, NV, SAUDI ARABIA, September 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In front of more than 70,000 spectators inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas — led by His Excellency Turki bin Abdulmohsen Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and President of the Saudi Arabian Boxing Federation — American star Terence Crawford was crowned the undisputed world champion in the Super Middleweight division, adding The Ring magazine belt to his collection, after a commanding unanimous-decision victory over Mexico’s Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez in a headline clash staged under the banner of Riyadh Season 2025.

Crawford improved his record to 42 wins with no defeats, including 31 by knockout, delivering a performance that once again underlined his status as one of the greatest fighters of his generation. By unifying all the major world titles, he achieved a rare feat in the sport’s history and secured his place atop the global boxing scene.

The moment of triumph was marked by the sight of multiple world title belts filling the ring, with Crawford proudly wearing them as fans erupted in celebration — a fitting climax to a bout already hailed as “the fight of the century.”

The showdown began cautiously, with Crawford relying on speed and footwork while Canelo sought to dominate the center of the ring and target the body. From rounds three through six, Crawford took the upper hand with precise left hands and clever movement, while Canelo fought back with heavy body and head shots that electrified the crowd. Crawford asserted control again in the seventh with sharp combinations, though an accidental head clash in the eighth caused a brief pause. Canelo responded with a resounding right hand in the ninth, but fatigue became evident as the fight wore on.

In rounds ten and eleven, Canelo pushed forward but struggled to pin down the elusive American, who countered with accurate punches — including a decisive three-punch flurry at the end of the tenth. The final round devolved into an all-out brawl, with Canelo landing a hook but showing visible exhaustion. Crawford capitalized with a relentless assault, sealing his best round of the night and ensuring a clear decision in his favor.

Earlier, the undercard delivered plenty of drama. Saudi boxer Mohammed Al Aqel shone in the Super Featherweight division, scoring a unanimous decision win over American Travis Crawford after ten action-packed rounds, strengthening his international profile amid raucous Saudi support. In the Super Middleweight division, France’s Christian Mbilli and Guatemala’s Lester Martinez went the distance in a thrilling contest that ended in a split-decision draw, leaving both unbeaten. Ireland’s Callum Walsh closed the action with a well-earned unanimous decision over American Fernando Vargas Jr. in the Super Welterweight division after ten competitive rounds.

The prelims also entertained fans earlier in the evening. American Brandon Adams defeated Ukraine’s Serhii Bohachuk by unanimous decision after ten high-intensity rounds in the Super Welterweight division. In the Heavyweight ranks, Jermaine Franklin outpointed Kazakhstan’s Ivan Dychko across ten rounds of bruising exchanges. Japan’s Rito Tsutsumi made a statement in the Super Featherweight division by knocking out American Xavier Martinez in the first round, while Saudi fighter Sultan Al-Mohammed earned a unanimous decision win over American Martin Caraballo in the Super Lightweight division. Cuba’s Raiko Santana stunned American Steven Nelson with a first-round knockout at Light Heavyweight, and Mexico’s Marco Verde closed the prelims in style by stopping Cameroon’s Souna Akale in the fourth round at Super Welterweight.

The star power extended beyond the ring, as a host of global icons were in attendance. Boxing legend Mike Tyson, Hollywood actor Jason Statham, and American star Mark Wahlberg were spotted alongside all-time greats Thomas Hearns and Shane Mosley, former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson, and YouTube megastar MrBeast, whose presence lit up the arena. Their attendance turned the event into a spectacular convergence of sports, entertainment, and digital culture — reaffirming its place as one of the world’s most significant sporting and entertainment spectacles.



The undercard featured three thrilling bouts that ignited the atmosphere ahead of the main event. Saudi boxer Mohammed Al Aqel opened the evening in the Super Featherweight division with an impressive performance against American Travis Crawford, sealing a unanimous decision victory after ten exciting rounds. The win marked a significant step forward in his rising career, cheered on by a highly supportive crowd.

In the Super Middleweight division, France’s Christian Mbilli and Guatemala’s Lester Martinez delivered one of the night’s most hard-fought contests. Trading heavy punches across ten relentless rounds, the bout ended in a split decision draw, leaving both men unbeaten as they exited the ring to strong applause from fans.

The action concluded in the Super Welterweight division, where Ireland’s Callum Walsh earned a well-deserved unanimous decision win over American Fernando Vargas Jr. after ten competitive rounds, providing a powerful finale that added momentum to the build-up before the headline clash.

Earlier in the evening, the ring also hosted the preliminary card (Prelims) bouts. In the Super Welterweight division, American Brandon Adams outpointed Ukraine’s Serhii Bohachuk by unanimous decision after ten hard-fought rounds, dictating the tempo with his aggressive style until the final bell.

In the Heavyweight division, American Jermaine Franklin delivered a solid performance to defeat Kazakhstan’s Ivan Dychko by unanimous decision after ten rounds of heavy exchanges, where Franklin’s experience ultimately proved decisive.

In Super Featherweight, Japan’s Rito Tsutsumi stole the spotlight with a stunning first-round knockout of American Javier Martinez, showcasing his sharp readiness with a blistering offensive display.

Saudi star Sultan Al-Mohammed shined in the Super Lightweight division, securing an important unanimous decision win over American Martin Caraballo after four rounds, as the crowd rallied behind the Saudi fighter in a show of strong support.

The biggest surprise came in Light Heavyweight, where Cuba’s Raiko Santana floored American Steven Nelson with a first-round knockout, sealing the fight almost as soon as it began.

The evening concluded with a thrilling contest in the Super Welterweight division, as Mexico’s Marco Verde overpowered Cameroon’s Sona Akale with a fourth-round knockout, capping the night with relentless offense that left no doubt about his dominance.

The evening also drew a star-studded lineup of celebrities from both inside and outside the boxing world. Among those in attendance were boxing legend Mike Tyson, Hollywood action star Jason Statham, American actor Mark Wahlberg, as well as ring greats Thomas Hearns and Shane Mosley, and former NFL wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. Global YouTube sensation MrBeast also turned heads with his presence in Las Vegas, transforming the event into a stage that united icons of sports, film, and digital content creation—further underscoring its status as one of the biggest spectacles in global sports and entertainment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.