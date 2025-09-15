RockToken Launches New Digital Asset Cloud Compute Contract to Empower Passive Earning Opportunities

RockToken Logo

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rocket Finance Limited (operating as RockToken ) has officially announced the launch of its latest digital asset cloud compute contract, offering users a reliable and transparent blockchain compute service designed to help them participate in multi-asset blockchain networks and explore long-term earning opportunities.As demand for distributed compute services continues to grow, RockToken’s new platform allows users to access cloud-based blockchain compute power through flexible and scalable contract options. The platform is designed to lower the entry barrier for digital asset engagement while maintaining enterprise-level security and compliance standards.“Our goal is to build a transparent and sustainable blockchain infrastructure where users can participate safely and confidently,” said a RockToken spokesperson. “This new contract enables individuals and organizations to allocate computing resources efficiently and gain potential rewards based on network performance.”The platform offers real-time performance dashboards, verifiable on-chain data, and flexible allocation tools to help users monitor their compute resources and projected outcomes.Key Features• Flexible cloud-based blockchain compute contracts• Transparent reward distribution and on-chain verification• Support for multi-asset blockchain networks• Optional complimentary hashpower trials for new users• Enterprise-grade security and compliance infrastructureAbout RockTokenRockToken is a technology company focused on blockchain infrastructure and digital asset solutions. With a mission to deliver secure, high-performance cloud compute services, RockToken empowers users and enterprises worldwide to participate in blockchain ecosystems and unlock long-term digital asset value.

