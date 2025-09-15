Submit Release
RockToken Launches New Digital Asset Cloud Compute Contract to Empower Passive Earning Opportunities

RockToken

RockToken Logo

The new service aims to provide transparent and secure blockchain compute resources for digital asset participants worldwide.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rocket Finance Limited (operating as RockToken) has officially announced the launch of its latest digital asset cloud compute contract, offering users a reliable and transparent blockchain compute service designed to help them participate in multi-asset blockchain networks and explore long-term earning opportunities.

As demand for distributed compute services continues to grow, RockToken’s new platform allows users to access cloud-based blockchain compute power through flexible and scalable contract options. The platform is designed to lower the entry barrier for digital asset engagement while maintaining enterprise-level security and compliance standards.

“Our goal is to build a transparent and sustainable blockchain infrastructure where users can participate safely and confidently,” said a RockToken spokesperson. “This new contract enables individuals and organizations to allocate computing resources efficiently and gain potential rewards based on network performance.”

The platform offers real-time performance dashboards, verifiable on-chain data, and flexible allocation tools to help users monitor their compute resources and projected outcomes.
Key Features
• Flexible cloud-based blockchain compute contracts
• Transparent reward distribution and on-chain verification
• Support for multi-asset blockchain networks
• Optional complimentary hashpower trials for new users
• Enterprise-grade security and compliance infrastructure

About RockToken
RockToken is a technology company focused on blockchain infrastructure and digital asset solutions. With a mission to deliver secure, high-performance cloud compute services, RockToken empowers users and enterprises worldwide to participate in blockchain ecosystems and unlock long-term digital asset value.

Sophia Bennett
ROCKET FINANCE LIMITED
info@rocktoken.com
