Merger of EMA and ERB Receives Approval, Paving Way for the Creation of E3n

SKILLMAN, N.J. AND NEW YORK, N.Y., NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The merger of Educational Records Bureau (ERB) and the Enrollment Management Association (EMA) has received regulatory approval, enabling the creation of E3n, a new organization designed to deliver innovative solutions that anticipate the evolving needs of independent schools, learners, and families. The merger has received formal approval from the New York State Department of Education and the New York State Attorney General's Charities Bureau, and it is expected to be finalized in early 2026.The organization’s name incorporates its focus on the “three E’s” of its purpose: Enroll, Educate, and Excel. The “n” represents its vision to deliver exponential impact for schools, their students, and their leaders. E3n's mission is to foster whole student growth with data-driven insights that serve, develop, and unite enrollment and academic leaders."This new organization represents the next evolution in supporting independent education," said Mike Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer of E3n. "Combining the strengths of EMA and ERB is the epitome of 1+1=3, and we're uniquely positioned to have an exponential impact on the rapidly changing independent school community. Our merged organization creates a powerful ally for schools facing today's economic, political, and technological headwinds."As independent schools face increasing pressure to demonstrate their value, E3n serves as the industry's most reliable source of data, insights, and resources supporting student readiness and growth, helping schools quantify their impact from pre-enrollment through graduation.The new organization will continue to offer the comprehensive suite of services that ERB and EMA have long been known for, including assessments, conferences, and enrollment and academic tools, while building on these successful legacies to innovate new solutions that meet evolving educational needs. E3n's proven solutions foster communities for enrollment and academic leaders while providing data insights, tools, and professional development that enable independent school professionals to strengthen their skills and achieve their ambitions."This merger brings together two esteemed organizations with a shared commitment to excellence in independent education and helping learners thrive," said Fran Bisselle, Chair of E3n's Board of Directors. "By uniting our talent, expertise, products, and services, we will build an even more vibrant community of champions for transformational student journeys."E3n fosters whole student growth by connecting families to environments that support their learners throughout their educational journey. The organization's suite of admissions tools and comprehensive student data enables it to guide families and independent schools toward their best match. E3n's assessments paint a complete picture of the learner—inclusive of both academic achievement and student well-being—providing insights that help enhance each student's educational journey.E3n’s Board of Directors is chaired by Bisselle, the former Board Chair of ERB, who will serve in this capacity until summer 2026, when she will be succeeded by Vice Chair Jim Hamilton. The Board comprises all incumbent trustees from both EMA and ERB, ensuring continuity and a shared vision for the future.ERB and EMA first announced their intent to merge on September 5, 2024. EMA (Enrollment Management Association) offered unparalleled leadership and service in meeting the admission assessment and enrollment needs of schools, students, and families, while ERB (Educational Records Bureau) served as the trusted leader in assessment and data-driven insights for independent school educators and families.About the E3n NameBorn from the merger of EMA and ERB, E3n recognizes the best of both legacy organizations while also expressing the exponential impact created by bringing them together. With a focus on the three Es—Enroll, Educate, and Excel—E3n takes the “n,” a traditional mathematical symbol for any variable, to represent the new organization’s ability to take our offering to the next level, championing our stakeholders and propelling our organization forward.About E3nE3n is a champion for schools, leaders, students, and families, creating exponential impact in independent education. The organization's mission is to deepen school impact and foster whole student growth with data-driven insights that serve, develop, and unite a community of enrollment and academic leaders. E3n provides comprehensive assessments, professional tools, conferences, and data insights that help independent schools demonstrate their value and support student success from pre-enrollment through graduation.For more information about E3n, visit www.e3n.org For more information about EMA, visit www.enrollment.org For more information about ERB, visit www.erblearn.org

