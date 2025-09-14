Riah Breaks Down Barriers with "The Fourth Wall" Album and "Reclamation" Visual EP

"The Fourth Wall" cover art Riah by Martha Wirth Riah by Martha Wirth

An empowered exploration of trauma, power and liberation.

'Reclamation' was my chance to turn pain into power," said Riah. "Each visual—whether vulnerable, furious, or taboo—is me reclaiming my narrative on my own terms.” — Riah

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dark-pop artist Riah unveils her boldest work yet with the release of "The Fourth Wall" today, a full-length album paired with the "Reclamation" visual EP.

Together, these projects shatter the boundary between performer and audience, weaving confessionals, anthems and story-driven visuals into an immersive body of work that is as vulnerable as it is defiant.

Across its tracks, "The Fourth Wall" dives headfirst into themes of mental health, taboo pleasure, grief, and self-discovery. Songs like "Talk to Someone" wrestle with anxiety and the search for connection, while "Skin on Chrome" and "Misb3hav3" embrace sensuality and unapologetic desire.

"Dear Unborn" grieves a life that never came to be, and "Home" anchors the project with a rare moment of tenderness and stability. The record spans intimate alt-pop ballads and sultry, beat-driven dark R&B, with sonic nods to Rihanna, Spelles, Two Feet, and RÜFÜS DU SOL.

"'The Fourth Wall' isn’t just an album to me—it’s me confronting my own truths and inviting people to see the raw, unfiltered parts of my story. I didn’t make this as background music. I made it as art that demands to be seen, heard, and felt," said Riah.

Accompanying the album is "Reclamation," a three-part visual EP that brings the record’s core themes to life through striking cinematic storytelling. Co-directed by Riah and Cinema King (Ed Kelly), the visuals transform "Talk to Someone," "Misandrist Interlude," and "Sacrilege" into visceral performances of vulnerability, rage and reclamation of self.

The project follows the official music videos for "Stand By You" and "Skin on Chrome," which introduced audiences to the world of "The Fourth Wall" and offered a first glimpse of the album’s fearless honesty and sensual edge.

The release follows the singles "Stand By You" and "Skin on Chrome," both of which signaled Riah’s evolution into a deeper, darker sound that blends sultry R&B textures with piercing honesty. With production credits spanning Riah herself alongside collaborators including Alissa Ann, DNA Picasso, El Javi, Dominick Williams, and 88 Noiz, the record is a true community effort anchored by Riah’s vision, celebrating resilience and radical self-expression.

An official album release event will be hosted on September 13 by Callywood Music, where both the album and "Reclamation" will premiere in full.

Production Credits: Riah, Alissa Ann, DNA Picasso, El Javi, Dominick Williams, 88 Noiz, Sillage. Crcl, ProdbyCece, Austin Weller, NetUh.

About Riah:

Riah, a rising force in the Bedroom Pop scene, is crafting introspective and evocative music that resonates with the complexities of love, sex, loss, and a distinctive "villain energy." Drawing from personal life experiences, Riah channels deep emotion into every lyric and melody, creating an intimate connection with listeners.

Starting in the Los Angeles entertainment industry at the tender age of 17, Riah faced the harsh realities of the pre-Me Too era, which fueled her desire for autonomy and control over her artistic vision. After years of enduring the industry's darker side, she stepped back, determined to return to music only on her own terms. Now, as an accomplished entrepreneur, Riah has reclaimed her voice and is ready to make waves with a fresh and authentic sound.

In addition to her musical journey, Riah has captivated audiences at numerous festivals, clubs, and acoustic venues. Her passion for performance extends beyond music, as she is also a competitive pole dancer, having won in her division and heels categories in the prestigious PSO Mountain competition in 2023.

With a unique blend of vulnerability and power, Riah is poised to leave a lasting impact on the music world, bringing a new level of depth and intensity to the Bedroom Pop genre.

