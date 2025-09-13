WTT Champions Macao 2025 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group - finals await tomorrow

MACAU, September 13 - The quarterfinals of WTT Champions Macao 2025 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, World Table Tennis (WTT) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, took place today (13 September) at the Macao East Asian Games Dome.China’s Wang Chuqin, Anders Lind of Denmark, Jang Woojin of Korea Republic and Hugo Calderano of Brazil advanced to the men’s singles semifinals, while the women’s singles semifinals will feature an all-China line-up of Sun Yingsha, Chen Xingtong, Kuai Man and Wang Manyu. Tomorrow (14 September), the semifinals will begin at 12:00 noon, followed by the ultimate finals at 18:00.

In the men’s singles, Wang Chuqin faced Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei in a battle between two left-handers. The score remained close throughout, but Wang Chuqin showed better control in the decisive moments and prevailed 4-0 (11-6, 11-9, 14-12, 12-10) to reach the semifinals. Lin Shidong met Anders Lind of Denmark in a seven-game thriller. Despite both players being evenly matched, Lin Shidong fell 3-4 (11-8, 5-11, 11-7, 10-12, 10-12, 11-2, 7-11) to the Danish “dark horse” and was denied a place in the semifinals. In addition, Hugo Calderano of Brazil faced Patrick Franziska of Germany in a six-game battle. Hugo Calderano prevailed 4-2 (13-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-3, 4-11, 11-8) to advance to the semifinals. Jang Woojin of Korea Republic defeated Benedikt Duda of Germany 4-2 (11-8, 9-11, 8-11, 11-7, 13-11, 11-6) to advance.

In the women’s singles, Sun Yingsha of China faced Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico. After dropping the opening game, Sun Yingsha shifted into top gear, winning four games in a row (10-12, 11-7, 11-9, 11-9, 11-7) to eliminate Adriana Diaz. Sun Yingsha will meet Kuai Man of China in the semifinals. Chen Xingtong of China faced Ying Han of Germany in a long contest. Chen Xingtong produced steadier play in the key moments to secure a 4-1 victory (11-6, 13-15, 11-6, 12-10, 11-8) and advance. Wang Manyu of China faced Zhu Yuling of Macao, China. Despite Zhu Yuling’s determined resistance, she was unable to withstand Wang Manyu’s relentless attacks and fell 0-4 (7-11, 10-12, 10-12, 3-11). Kuai Man of China faced Satsuki Odo of Japan. After taking the opening game 11-7, Kuai Man dropped the second 9-11, but recovered to regain her rhythm and close out a 4-1 win (11-7, 9-11, 11-2, 11-7, 11-9).

The results of 13 September are as follows:

Event Players Results Men’s singles - Quarterfinals LIN Yun-Ju (Chinese Taipei) vs WANG Chuqin (China) 0-4 LIN Shidong (China) vs Anders LIND (Denmark) 3-4 Benedikt DUDA (Germany) vs JANG Woojin (Korea Republic) 2-4 Hugo CALDERANO (Brazil) vs Patrick FRANZISKA (Germany) 4-2 Women’s singles - Quarterfinals Ying HAN (Germany) vs CHEN Xingtong (China) 1-4 KUAI Man (China) vs Satsuki ODO (Japan) 4-1 ZHU Yuling (Macao, China) vs WANG Manyu (China) 0-4 SUN Yingsha (China) vs Adriana DIAZ (Puerto Rico) 4-1

Tomorrow (14 September), the men’s and women’s singles semifinals will take place at midday. In the men’s singles, Wang Chuqin of China will meet Jang Woojin of Korea Republic, while Anders Lind of Denmark will face Hugo Calderano of Brazil. In the women’s singles, Chen Xingtong of China will play Wang Manyu, and Sun Yingsha will face Kuai Man. In the evening, the men’s and women’s singles finals will be staged to determine the champions.

The semifinals:

Event Time Matchup Women's Singles - The semifinals 12:00 CHEN Xingtong (China) vs WANG Manyu (China) Women's Singles - The semifinals 12:45 SUN Yingsha (China) vs KUAI Man (China) Men's Singles - The semifinals 13:30 JANG Woojin (Korea Republic) vs WANG Chuqin (China) Men's Singles - The semifinals 14:15 Anders LIND (Denmark) vs Hugo CALDERANO (Brazil)

Members of the public and visitors who wish to attend may continue to purchase tickets through the Maoyan mobile app and mini program. Each person may purchase a maximum of four tickets per transaction. Admission is required for all spectators aged three and above, while children under the age of three who do not occupy a seat may enter free of charge when accompanied by a paying adult. Each adult may bring only one child with free admission, and the child must be accompanied at all times. The organizers remind the public to purchase tickets only through authorized channels and strongly advise against reselling tickets at inflated prices.

Tickets for 14 September allow entry starting 90 minutes before the competition begins. For those who have purchased tickets in advance via the MacauTicket.com website or mobile application, tickets can be collected at the on-site ticket office from two hours before the first match of the day. To collect tickets, purchasers must present their booking confirmation, the registered phone number, and valid identification. If a representative collects tickets on behalf of the purchaser, they must present the booking confirmation, the registered phone number, a copy of the ticket holder’s identification document, an authorization letter, and their own valid identification.

Shuttle bus services will be arranged tomorrow (14 September). Following the conclusion of the first session (S11), shuttle buses will transport spectators from the Macao East Asian Games Dome to Galaxy Macau™. After the second session (S12), shuttle buses will operate from the Macao East Asian Games Dome to the Border Gate and Hengqin Port. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For details, please visit the event’s website at wttmacao.sport.gov.mo or the World Table Tennis website at worldtabletennis.com, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.