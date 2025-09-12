The Arctic This Week Take Five: Week of 8 September, 2025

Second Canadian Coast Guard Vessel Reaches Grounded Cargo Ship

As reported by Eye on the Arctic on September 8, a second Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker, the CCGS Jean Goodwill, has arrived in the Franklin Strait, where the cargo ship MV Thamesborg ran aground on September 6. The icebreaker joins the CCGS Sir Wilfrid Laurier, which was dispatched immediately after the accident. Although parts of the cargo ship flooded during the incident, the Coast Guard has confirmed that the vessel is stable and that there is no environmental damage. The cause of the grounding remains unknown. (Eye on the Arctic)

Take 1: Although the grounding of the MV Thamesborg did not result in any serious damage, the incident highlights the continued challenges and risks of navigating in remote Arctic waters. The Thamesborg is the latest vessel to run aground in the region, with the luxury cruise ship MV Ocean Explorer grounding in Greenland in 2023 and the passenger ship Akademik Ioffe grounding in Canada’s Northwest Passage in 2018. While these previous accidents were successfully resolved, they underscore the limited capacity for emergency response in the Arctic. The MV Ocean Explorer was stuck for several days before it was finally pulled free by a fishing research vessel. Similarly, the passengers on board the Akademik Ioffe were rescued by a nearby sister ship almost 20 hours after the incident occurred. Given the Arctic’s vast distances and the lack of search and rescue infrastructure, if these near-misses had been more serious, official responders like the Coast Guard or Navy might not have been able to reach the stranded vessels in time. With maritime traffic in the Arctic increasing, the potential for groundings, such as the MV Thamesborg accident, grows as well. Therefore, governments should continue to comprehensively invest in prevention measures and build response capacity to improve safety in polar waters and be well-prepared for emergencies. (Associated Press, High North News, The Arctic Institute)

Arctic Birds Are Migrating Faster Due to Seasonal Changes

As reported by Earth.com on September 10, a new study published in Nature Climate Change has found that Arctic birds are shortening their migration times to match the earlier spring season in the Arctic, which has long served as a sanctuary for migratory birds. Using GPS to track more than 500 migrations, the researchers discovered that the birds achieved faster migrations by adjusting their stopovers and feeding times. However, the scientists also warned that many bird species may not be able to permanently adapt to the rapidly advancing Arctic spring in the long term. (Earth.com)

Take 2: The finding that birds are speeding up their migration to match the earlier springs emphasizes the profound impacts of climate change on Arctic wildlife. Like the birds in the study, numerous species in the High North rely on seasonal cues, such as the warmer temperatures in spring or the cooler temperatures in fall, to guide their behaviors. However, with climate change shifting these seasonal timings, the movement patterns of many Arctic animals are also changing, potentially disrupting sensitive ecosystems. For instance, the different responses of species could lead to a mismatch between predators and the prey that they hunt, interrupting the food chain and straining populations. Furthermore, habit changes are also placing additional pressure on Arctic animals. Warming temperatures have caused caribou herds to swim across previously frozen bodies of water, contributing to more drownings of young calves. The decline in sea ice has also negatively affected many marine mammals, which use ice as a birthing ground, den, and place of refuge. Meanwhile, the northward extension of the treeline into the tundra has exposed the Arctic fox to its larger, southern relatives—the red foxes—which compete for prey and space. Although the faster bird migrations observed in the study demonstrate the incredible resilience of the Arctic’s wildlife, the pace of change is continuing to increase and constitutes an existential threat to these unique animals. (Arctic Council, NASA, National Snow and Ice Data Center, World Wildlife Fund)

Russian Firm Brings Police-like Car to Svalbard

As reported by the Barents Observer on September 8, Russian state-owned company Arktikugol, which is responsible for the country’s business on Svalbard, has brought a vehicle to the island that closely resembles a Russian police car. Instead of “Police” on the side, the vehicle is marked with the words “Administration,” and the emergency lights have been replaced with a different colored light bar. The new car may violate Norwegian laws that prohibit the use of designs that could be easily confused with a public authority, but the Governor of Svalbard has not made any explicit judgment about the vehicle. (The Barents Observer)

Take 3: While it has yet to be determined if Arktikugol’s decision to bring the police-like vehicle to Svalbard violates the law, the action signals a growing pattern of gray-zone activities in the Arctic. These tactics generally fall below the threshold of armed conflict; however, they still constitute a serious threat to regional peace and national security as they are aimed at exploiting vulnerabilities and weakening societies. In the Arctic, Russia’s hybrid warfare spans multiple dimensions. For instance, Russia has been accused of intentionally sending migrants to Finland to cause a surge in immigration, prompting Finnish authorities to close their eastern border. Russian exercises have also simulated aerial attacks on Norwegian installations, with fighter jets in attack formation turning away just before entering Norwegian airspace. These actions not only sow fear and discord, but also challenge the government’s capacity and readiness to respond. The use of non-state actors further hampers the ability of states to identify and counter gray zone activities. With the Russian military and intelligence frequently using commercial ships to conduct sabotage and reconnaissance, seemingly ordinary vessels could in fact be engaged in subversive operations. Likewise, although bringing a police-like car may not seem that serious, Arktikugol is testing the limits of Norwegian authority over Svalbard. As Russia intensifies these tactics, Norway and allied countries should strengthen their coordination and capacity for collective action. (Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Euronews, The Barents Observer, The New Yorker)

Sami Concerned About Planned Critical Mineral Mining in Sweden

As reported by High North News on September 8, Sami in Northern Sweden have expressed concerns for their future over the proposed mining of rare earth minerals on their traditional reindeer grazing grounds. Swedish state-owned mining company LKAB has already begun blasting an exploration tunnel under the town of Kiruna to assess the potential of a large deposit that was discovered in 2023. Communities warn that any mining could cut their land used for grazing and herding by half. (High North News)

Take 4: The concerns of the Sami in Northern Sweden over the proposed mining for rare earth minerals in the area reflect growing tensions across the Arctic between Indigenous communities and industries over natural resources. The demand for critical minerals has risen dramatically in recent years, driven by the energy transition and the growth of renewable technologies. However, geopolitical and supply chain risks have also emphasized the need to secure domestic sources of these essential resources, prompting many Arctic states to look northward, where mining has long been a significant industry. While large deposits of rare earth minerals have been found in the region, substantially expanding extraction to meet growing demand can have serious consequences for local communities and the environment. Mining operations can contaminate the ecosystem with dust, heavy metals, noise, and other toxic substances. Mines can also disturb wildlife and intersect with vital habitats, posing a serious threat to traditional practices, such as reindeer herding, that many Indigenous communities depend on for their livelihoods and culture. Although critical mineral mining presents several opportunities, it is imperative that development proceeds sustainably and considers the long-term future of the region and its people. Therefore, local Indigenous communities, such as the Sami near Kiruna, must be included as key stakeholders in planning processes for Arctic mining. (BBC, NordForsk, World Trade Organization, World Wildlife Fund)

EU Proposes Doubling Its Funding to Greenland

As reported by Euronews on September 8, the European Commission has proposed providing over €530 million in financial support to Greenland under the EU’s multi-annual financial framework for 2028-2034. The proposed amount is nearly double the current level of EU financial aid to the Arctic territory. The funding increase is part of a larger package of additional spending proposals for the long-term budget that the European Commission adopted last week. (Euronews)

Take 5: The proposed increase in financial aid to Greenland illustrates the EU’s increasing involvement and interest in the Arctic. The Arctic is an important area for the EU, not only because several of its member states are located in the region, but its geographic proximity also means that it is sensitive to the environmental, economic, and geopolitical changes in the High North. In response to the Arctic’s growing challenges, the EU has articulated and pursued more active engagement in the region. For example, following the decision at the Kiruna Ministerial Meeting in 2013, the EU has regularly attended meetings of the Arctic Council, establishing working relations with key Arctic stakeholders. The EU has also helped advance regulations that mitigate the impacts of climate change in the region and protect the Arctic environment, such as the Central Arctic Ocean Fisheries Agreement. Moreover, through its funding and innovation mechanisms, the organization has stimulated change in numerous issue areas in the Arctic, including community and sustainable development, scientific research, renewable energy, and connectivity. Thus, the proposed funding to Greenland builds on the EU’s existing efforts to support the region, and by incorporating this financial aid into its long-term budget, the EU also signals that it views itself as a committed actor in the Arctic and aims to continue to have a prominent role in the region. (European Council on Foreign Relations, European Union External Action Service, European View, The Arctic Institute)