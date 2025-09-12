Submit Release
South Africa Urges African States to Champion International Humanitarian Law

Last year, South Africa, Brazil, China, France Jordan, and Kazakhstan, in collaboration with the ICRC, launched the Global Initiative on IHL, a platform to remind states of their obligations under IHL and to make respect for IHL a political priority.

Despite the universal ratification of the Geneva Conventions, violations of fundamental humanitarian norms are widespread. Ongoing conflicts around the globe, whether in urban centers, rural villages, or at sea, are causing devastating human suffering, destruction, and displacement. Attacks on civilian infrastructure, hospitals, and humanitarian workers are all too frequent. The human, social, economic, and environmental costs of these violations are unsustainable.

States must renew their commitment to the Geneva Conventions and uphold the principle that humanity must prevail in war. 

