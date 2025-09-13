Submit Release
News Search

There were 372 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,444 in the last 365 days.

AHA comments on CMS physician fee schedule proposed rule for CY 2026

The AHA commented Sept. 12 on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services calendar year 2026 physician fee schedule proposed rule. The AHA applauded CMS for proposals such as extending telehealth regulatory flexibilities through 2026 and its payment update for physicians. The AHA also shared concerns on other issues within the rule, such as CMS’ proposals to apply an efficiency adjustment to the work relative value units and to reduce by half the facility practice expense RVUs allocated based on physician work. In addition, the AHA shared concerns about CMS’ proposed Ambulatory Specialty Model, a five-year mandatory payment model beginning in 2027 that seeks to enhance care quality and reduce low-value care by improving chronic disease management for patients with low back pain and heart failure.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA comments on CMS physician fee schedule proposed rule for CY 2026

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more