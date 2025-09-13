AHA comments on CMS physician fee schedule proposed rule for CY 2026

The AHA commented Sept. 12 on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services calendar year 2026 physician fee schedule proposed rule. The AHA applauded CMS for proposals such as extending telehealth regulatory flexibilities through 2026 and its payment update for physicians. The AHA also shared concerns on other issues within the rule, such as CMS’ proposals to apply an efficiency adjustment to the work relative value units and to reduce by half the facility practice expense RVUs allocated based on physician work. In addition, the AHA shared concerns about CMS’ proposed Ambulatory Specialty Model, a five-year mandatory payment model beginning in 2027 that seeks to enhance care quality and reduce low-value care by improving chronic disease management for patients with low back pain and heart failure.

