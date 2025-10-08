Dr. Peyton Berookim - Welcome Dr. Peyton Berookim - 45 Years Old?

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beverly Hills Gastroenterology , part of the Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California, announces the opening of its new Beverly Hills office - expanding access to specialized digestive health care for patients across Southern California. Led by board-certified gastroenterologist Dr. Peyton P. Berookim , the expansion reflects the practice’s ongoing commitment to advancing medical understanding, early detection, and personalized treatment in the field of gastroenterology.The new office is designed to enhance both patient comfort and clinical precision. With a patient-centered environment and the latest medical technologies, the space supports a broad range of diagnostic and therapeutic services—from preventive screenings to advanced endoscopic procedures.Focusing on Education and PreventionDigestive health plays a critical role in overall wellness, yet many gastrointestinal conditions can remain undetected until they cause significant symptoms. Beverly Hills Gastroenterology emphasizes the importance of proactive screening and early diagnosis.Key areas of care include:- Colon Cancer Screening & Prevention – Highlighting the importance of regular colonoscopies and minimally invasive screening options to identify early signs of disease.- GERD & Acid Reflux Management – Educating patients on lifestyle modifications and treatment strategies to alleviate chronic reflux symptoms.- IBS & Functional GI Disorders – Offering personalized plans to address complex digestive issues that affect daily life.- Inflammatory Bowel Disease (Crohn’s & Ulcerative Colitis) – Providing long-term management strategies that support patient stability and quality of life.- Advanced Endoscopic Diagnostics – Using state-of-the-art imaging and technology for accurate, minimally invasive evaluations.“As physicians, our role extends beyond treatment—we aim to help people understand their digestive health and recognize when to seek care,” said Dr. Peyton Berookim, Medical Director of Beverly Hills Gastroenterology. “Our new space allows us to better serve the community with education, prevention, and compassionate, evidence-based medicine.”Dr. Berookim and his team advocate for greater awareness around gastrointestinal health, encouraging routine screenings and open discussions about digestive symptoms that often go overlooked. Their approach integrates medical expertise with patient education to empower individuals to make informed choices about their care.Located in the heart of Beverly Hills’ medical district, the expanded office provides increased accessibility, shorter wait times, and a supportive environment aimed at reducing anxiety surrounding medical visits.For more information about digestive health education, screening recommendations, or to learn more about Beverly Hills Gastroenterology, visit www.gidoctor.com or call (310) 271-1122.About Beverly Hills GastroenterologyFounded by Dr. Peyton P. Berookim, Beverly Hills Gastroenterology is a leading medical practice dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis, and management of digestive health disorders. As part of the Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California, the practice combines medical innovation with patient-centered care to advance understanding and improve outcomes in gastroenterology.

