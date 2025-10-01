New Mountain Experiences & Events at Alyeska Resort in Alaska for the 25/26 Ski Season

Alyeska Resort Logo Alyeska Resort Winter Experiences Alyeska Resort Gondola Alyeska Resort Black Diamond Club Lounge Alyeska Resort Exteriors

Black Diamond Club with helipad access to the world-famous Chugach Mountain range

GIRLWOOD, AK, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alyeska Resort is pleased to announce new mountain experiences and events for guests for the 2025/26 Ski Season. The property’s recently opened Black Diamond Club allows guests access to the hotel’s helipad, which gives helicopter and cat skiers convenient access to the world-famous Chugach Mountain range, covering beautiful terrain with alpine bowls, colossal mountain faces, towering glaciers, sheltered trees, and steep powder skiing. In winter, guests are on the doorstep of 1,610 skiable acres and 76 trails, including North America's longest double black diamond run. The mountain is home to a 40-passenger aerial scenic tram with panoramic views and features eight dining experiences, including Seven Glaciers, a AAA Four Diamond Award restaurant with unparalleled views overlooking seven hanging glaciers.At the heart of Alyeska Resort, the all-new GREATLAND Bar & Lounge has debuted just in time for ski season. GREATLAND Bar & Lounge is ​​a newly opened lounge where expertly crafted cocktails take center stage, designed to spark connection, creativity, and community in the heart of the resort. Perched on the second floor of the main lobby and centered around the iconic stone fireplace, GREATLAND offers a vibrant yet cozy atmosphere where guests can gather, relax and enjoy the best seat in the house — every seat. With sweeping views of the Chugach Mountains through its grand picture window, this is where unforgettable moments unfold, day or night.Kids 6 & Under Ski FreeAlyeska Resort is excited to announce that children ages 6 and under will now ski free! This new offering makes it easier than ever for families to experience the magic of Alaska’s premier mountain destination together. From first turns & unforgettable memories to carving it up on the upper mountain, Alyeska is committed to making skiing more accessible for the next generation of riders.Mountain Host Tours: Starting December 19, 2025For guests skiing at Alyeska Resort for the first time, there’s no better way to explore than with a guided tour from one of their friendly Mountain Hosts. These complimentary tours, offered daily, are a fun and informative way to familiarize yourself with the mountain. To join the tour, simply meet the guide at 10:30am at the Mountain Concierge Desk or call 907-754-2573. The tour is designed for intermediate skiers who are comfortable skiing blue runs. Along the way, skiers learn how to navigate the mountain, connect the dots between lifts, and get a feel for the terrain -- all while enjoying some great skiing on groomed runs. The tour concludes back at the Hotel allowing guests to choose their own adventure from there.Merry Alyeska: Nordic Noel Market: December 14, 2025Back by popular demand, the Nordic Noël Market returns to Alyeska Resort -- bigger and brighter than before. Join visitors on Sunday, December 14 for a festive day filled with artisanal vendors, mulled wine, roasted chestnuts, and holiday cheer. Enjoy dazzling lights, festive music, and creative kids’ crafts.The Santa Suite: December 10, 2025-January 5th, 2026Step into a winter wonderland adorned with twinkling lights, red and green accents, and rich, nostalgic décor reminiscent of Santa’s Alyeska hideaway. This perfect cozy Christmas retreat is your holiday home away from home. The suite features a plush king bed or two queens and a whimsical, decorated Christmas tree with stunning valley views, framed by the Chugach Mountains and Turnagain Arm. Enjoy a special S’mores Amenity prepared by Santa’s Alyeska culinary elves. Alyeska’s Santa’s Suite promises an unforgettable holiday experience where guests can immerse themselves in the warmth and wonder of Christmas magic. This enchanting holiday-themed room is designed to capture the magic of Christmas with festive elegance and cozy charm. The Santa Suite will be available starting at $899.ULLR FEST: December 6, 2025Celebrate the Norse God of Snow with bonfires, beer, a fire circus performance, and their legendary ski/snowboard burning ritual. Festivities kick off at 8 PM, followed by Pixie & the Partygrass Boys at 9 PM. Get ready to “Ski & Party” the night away. The outdoor venue is free and open to all ages. Sitzmark tickets are 21+ only.Oakley Scavenger Hunt: January 5-9, 2026Gear Up, the Oakley Scavenger Hunt is On! One of Alyeska’s favorite winter traditions returns for 2026! For five days, they are hiding Oakley gear on the mountain. Follow @resortalyeska on Instagram for daily clues and race to claim the goods -- shirts, backpacks, and more.Lifts for Love, Chairlift Speed Dating at Alyeska Resort: February 12, 2026After a wildly successful debut, Lifts for Love is back for a second year of chairlift matchmaking at Alyeska Resort. On February 12, 2026, singles can speed-date on Chair 7 -- seven minutes per ride to see if sparks fly (or hop off at mid-station for a fresh match). The evening features multiple mini dates, sweet treats, a cozy bonfire, and giveaways, plus an afterparty at the Sitzmark. Post-event match results will be shared, just in time to secure a Valentine’s Day date.Demo Days: Dates TBA 2026Demo Days keep getting bigger this winter! This February, Alyeska Resort is teaming up with top ski and snowboard brands and local retailers to bring you a full day of gear testing, giveaways, live music, and a pop-up bar. Free to participate -- just bring a valid ID and credit card to demo.Black Diamond ClubOpen for its second ski season, Alyeska Resort’s Black Diamond Club, is a luxury offering of premium accommodations, services, and exclusive amenities. The Black Diamond Club takes over the resort’s top floor, accessible only to guests with keycard access, offering privacy and exclusivity. The 36 newly appointed rooms offer styles ranging from the 325 sq. ft. club rooms to a 1,971 sq. ft. glacier presidential suite, each outfitted with a 50-inch smart screen television, Nespresso machine, Dyson hair dryer, luxury jersey robes and slippers, bathroom amenities by Bamford, luxury linens and a pillow menu to cater to individual sleep style. Exclusive to Black Diamond guests, the Black Diamond Club offers the resort’s most premium views with vistas of its surrounding glaciers and Chugach mountains. Black Diamond Club guests have a VIP Ski Valet in the winter and a private host to assist with curating their stay who can arrange daily activities on and off the property. A dedicated lounge extends daily complimentary breakfast and afternoon après cocktails and refreshments exclusive to Black Diamond Club guests. Prices for the Black Diamond Club for the 2025/2026 ski season start at $699 for a club room and $3,999 for the presidential suite.Guests can also enjoy Alaska’s first-ever Nordic Spa , a perfect après-ski experience, with a Twilight Soak available in the evenings from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. A 50,000 sq. ft series of outdoor hot and cold Hydrotherapy pools, massage treatments, and wellness offerings, the traditions of Nordic spas provide great health benefits, including soothing sore muscles, creating a stronger immune system, reducing inflammation, and releasing endorphins. The experience includes cold water plunges and waterfalls, aromatherapy-infused steam rooms, a Halotherapy Signature sauna, a Finnish sauna, and an exfoliation cabin featuring Alaskan sea salt, all connected by a heated pathway. The Forest Loop connects two barrel saunas, two banya saunas, and six cedar soaking tubs (five hot and one cold plunge) and includes an elevated wooden boardwalk through the Chugach Forest, North America’s northernmost rainforest.Ikon Pass offers access to 60 global destinations and spring skiing at select destinations across North America. With access to seven days at Alyeska Resort with no blackout dates, Ikon Pass holders can enjoy the ultimate access, while Ikon Base Pass holders will have access to five days with no blackout dates. Alyeska Resort is also available on the Ikon Session Pass, where blackout dates apply. To see all Ikon Pass benefits, visit here. Ikon Pass is on sale for the 25/26 winter season at www.ikonpass.com # # #About Alyeska Resort: Alyeska Resort is Alaska’s premier year-round destination featuring 299 rooms, a 40-passenger aerial scenic tram, an indoor saltwater pool, a 50,000 sq.ft Nordic Spa and seven dining options, including Seven Glaciers, the resort’s AAA Four Diamond Award restaurant with unparalleled views overlooking seven hanging glaciers. First opened in 1994, the property was acquired in 2018 by Pomeroy Lodging, a Canadian hospitality company that also operates the Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge and Kananaskis Nordic Spa in the Canadian Rockies. In 2023, it became the first and only mountain in Alaska on the Ikon Pass and in 2024 they launched their Black Diamond Club offering premium accommodations, services, and amenities exclusive to the resort’s 8th-floor guests. With 1,610 skiable acres, 76 named trails, and over 669 inches of snow annually, the resort is truly a playground for all levels of skiers and riders. A gateway to the Chugach Mountains, the resort seamlessly entwines luxury accommodations with convenient access to nature. Their summertime experience offers a peek into the vast wilderness of this breathtaking mountain range that is home to numerous wildlife and flora species. To learn more visit alyeskaresort.com.About Pomeroy Lodging: Pomeroy Lodging is an independent hospitality company based in Alberta, Canada. Managing a wide portfolio of hotels, resorts, and spas since 1941, Pomeroy Lodging is deeply invested in the communities in which they operate. Their investments go beyond the walls of their hotels and the land they build on. They are dedicated to making their people, partners, guests, and communities strong, successful and sustainable. Pomeroy Lodging is driven to make a difference because they cherish where they come from and where they grow. Pomeroy Lodging has a dedicated leadership team with a clear vision for business development and partnership opportunities that provide development and growth opportunities to all employees.

